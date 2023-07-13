Ten students from Corporation, PU schools in Coimbatore to watch launch of Chandrayaan III Mission

July 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ten students from two schools in Coimbatore district were selected for watching the launch of Chandrayaan Mission III at Sriharikota on Friday.

The class VIII students, five each from the Corporation Middle School at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore city, and Panchayat Union Middle School, Keeranatham, were given a warm send-off on Thursday.

Thanks to the sponsorship support extended by the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), the students, who had, in fact, earned the opportunity for getting an enriching exposure at Sriharikota through a competitive selection process, were on cloud nine, over the trip.

“We expect that at least one among our five boys will transform into a scientist, and register achievements at ISRO itself, said Mythili, headmistress of the Corporation Middle School, Masakalipalayam.

These students were chosen based on their performance in a test on science and astronomy. Sakthivel, the teacher accompanying the students, had infused interest in them through orientation sessions on Chandrayan I and II. Incidentally, the students look at former Director of ISRO Mylsamy Annadurai, who has been in touch with the school, as a role model.

Likewise, one boy and four girls from the PU Middle School, Keeranatham, were chosen on the basis of the consolidated score in class VII exams. The identified students had also been excelling in presenting science exhibits, school headmistress, Jebalancy Demila, said.

The RAAC had adopted the school last year and spruced it up with smart classes and other facilities at a cost of ₹70 lakh.