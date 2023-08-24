Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits ISRO, felicitates Chairperson S. Somnath

August 24, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar surface, making India the first country to achieve a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Missions Operations Complex at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on August 24.

He met ISRO Chairperson S. Somnath and felicitated him. He praised the ISRO chief and the team involved in the Chandrayaan mission and congratulated them on their success.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also met the space agency’s Chandrayaan-3 project directors, scientists, engineers and staff and congratulated them.

The achievement triggered celebrations at the ISRO in Bengaluru, where the space agency’s scientists, engineers and staff were joined by mediapersons and others in celebrating the historic event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit ISRO in Bengaluru on August 26 to discuss with top scientists their future projects.