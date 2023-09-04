HamberMenu
Vikram lander makes soft-landing on Moon again, successfully undergoes hop test: ISRO

On command, the Vikram lander fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 to 40 cm away

September 04, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
File picture of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander

File picture of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander | Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO on Monday said the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent a hop test when it made the soft-landing again on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 | Pragyan completed its tasks; rover safely parked and set into sleep mode, says ISRO

On command it (Vikram lander) fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 to 40 cm away, ISRO said in an update on 'X'.

Noting that the Vikram lander exceeded its mission objectives, ISRO said the importance of the exercise was that this 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions.

"Vikram soft-landed on the moon, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30-40 cm away," ISRO said in a post.

"Importance?: This 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions! All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment," the space agency added.

India scripted history by soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23.

India became the fourth country to touch the lunar surface and first to ever reach the south pole of the moon.

