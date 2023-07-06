HamberMenu
Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 14 at 2.35 p.m. 

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface

July 06, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
ISRO’s LVM3 carrying Chandrayaan-3 being moved to the launch pad ahead of its launch, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota.

ISRO’s LVM3 carrying Chandrayaan-3 being moved to the launch pad ahead of its launch, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s much-awaited moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2.35 p.m. IST from SDSC, Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday.

This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

The lander, rover and the propulsion module will have payloads for performing experiments designed to give scientists new insights into the characteristics of earth’s lone natural satellite.

The lander will have four payloads — Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA), Chandra’s Surface Thermo physical Experiment (ChaSTE), Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) and the LASER Retroreflector Array (LRA). The six-wheeled rover will have two payloads — the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS).

In addition to these, there will be one payload on the propulsion module, the Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE).

(With PTI inputs)

