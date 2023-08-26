HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission | ISRO’s next leap to the Moon
Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 13, 2023.
Go to Package home
A screenshot shows a representation of Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon’s surface, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Explained | Why did Chandrayaan-3 land on the near side of the moon?

Jacob Koshy
ISRO employees watch a simulation of the lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission soft-landing on the lunar surface at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility, Bengaluru, August 23, 2023.

Explained | After Chandrayaan-3, what does ISRO have planned?

Vasudevan Mukunth
You're reading this story
A sequence of images showing the rollout of Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan from the lander to the lunar surface as observed by Lander Imager Camera on August 23, 2023. Photo: X/@isro via PTi

Chandrayaan-3 | Pragyan rover rolled out, traverses 8 metres

The Hindu Bureau
The ISRO’s LVM3 carrying Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad before its launch.

‘Fly me to the moon’ seems to be global ambition in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Kalpana Kalahasti, ISRO’s Associate Project Director, who played an instrumental role in the Chandrayaan-3 project.

Key member of Chandrayaan-3 mission makes Tirupati proud

A.D. Rangarajan
A screenshot shows the surface of the Moon captured by Lander Imager Camera aboard ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 before its successful touchdown.

The eyes and ears of Pragyan that help rover find its way on moon

Hemanth C.S.
St. Mary Magdalene Church at Thumba, now a space museum.

As India celebrates Chandrayaan’s success, Kerala’s Latin Church recalls its role in nation’s space saga

PTI
The Dark Side of the Moon, 23 August 2023: The portion of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site taken after by Vikram Lander after the successful landing.

Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Reuters
Sonia Gandhi. File

Congress accuses PM Modi of ‘hogging’ the limelight after the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Hindu Bureau

Google celebrates India's Chandrayaan-3 feat with special doodle

PTI
Secretary of Bharatesh Education Society Vinod Doddanavar addressing a press conference on the success of Chandrayaan Mission in Belagavi on Thursday. Space scientist Deepak Dhadooti (middle), whose company supplied some parts of the rocket, rover and lander, is seen.

‘Moon can serve as a junction for further space exploration’

The Hindu Bureau
The indigenous rover’s exploration of the lunar surface began a day after India became the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, spurring euphoric celebrations at ISRO and around the country. Photo: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has begun mobility operations, says ISRO

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (centre) felicitates ISRO Chairperson S. Somnath (right) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru on August 24, 2023.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits ISRO, felicitates Chairperson S. Somnath

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of President Droupadi Murmu.

President Murmu congratulates ISRO for successful deployment of Pragyan Rover

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrayaan-3’s landing site as clicked by Vikram lander. Photo: ISRO via ANI

Chandrayaan-3 | India lights up the dark side of the moon  

Hemanth C.S.
A screenshot shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing as ISRO scientists celebrate after the Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon’s surface, at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on August 23, 2023.

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

PTI
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches the LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission, lift off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14, 2023

One giant step: Moon race heats up

AFP
A combination of photos of the Moon shared by ISRO as it was taken by the Lander Imager Camera-1 shortly after the separation from the propulsion module.

After second deboost, Chandrayaan-3 on glide path to Moon

Hemanth C.S.
Students of Everwin School with their faces painted with Moon celebrate the pre-soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, in Chennai.

Chandrayaan-3 | Not just sons of Tamil Nadu but State’s soil itself contributed to Moon mission

PTI
Students in Surat hold a banner wishing successful landing of Chandrayaan-3’s on Moon’s surface

Chandrayaan-3 | Centre asks universities to organise special assemblies to watch Moon landing

PTI
The ISRO on August 20 said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 | ISRO one step away from landing on Moon as Lander Module completes second deboost operation  

Hemanth C.S.
ISRO released on August 16 a new image of the moon captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

Chandrayaan-3 takes another crucial step closer to moon

Hemanth C.S.
ISRO’s LVM-3 rocket lifts off with Chandrayaan-3 on board on July 14, 2023

ISRO achieved record high in last one year, says Chairperson S. Somanath

The Hindu Bureau
The Chandrayaan 3 propulsion module (top) attached to the lander (bottom) containing the rover, while undergoing a test.

The harsh realities of space that Chandrayaan 3 is built to brave

Awanish Pandey
Chandrayaan’3’s Lunar Orbit Insertion manoeuvre was completed successfully on August 5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@isro

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft enters lunar orbit

The Hindu Bureau
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14.

Chandrayaan-3 health normal, enters moon’s sphere of influence

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab taken from ISRO’s live webcast on August 6, 2019 shows Vikram, the lander of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, before it is supposed to land on the Moon. The lander lost contact with the earth just minutes before lunar touchdown.

Data | Chandrayaan-3 mission: How tough is it to land on the moon?

Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Krithika Ganapathy
ISRO said Chandrayaan-3 had attained an orbit of 71351 km x 233 km orbit, as intended. Photo: Twitter/@isro

Chandrayaan-3 finishes fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre

The Hindu Bureau
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan 3 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on July 14, 2023.

ISRO moon mission Chandrayaan-3 second orbit-raising manoeuvre successful

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrayaan-3 | A flight to the moon

Tiki Rajwi
ISRO has used the PSLV-Core Alone variant for several missions including the latest, the PSLV-C55 mission, which was launched successfully on April 22, 2023.

After Chandrayaan-3 launch, ISRO prepares for a PSLV mission

Tiki Rajwi
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat.

Science This Week | Chandrayaan-3 mission begins, scientists declare a new geological epoch and more

The Hindu Bureau
VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair and senior ISRO officials being received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Saturday.

Top ISRO officials receive warm welcome in capital after Chandrayaan-3 launch

The Hindu Bureau
The ISRO’s (The Indian Space Research Organisation) LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission lifts off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

ISRO performs Chandrayaan-3’s first orbit-raising manoeuvre

The Hindu Bureau
People light oil lamps after the successful launch of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on July 14, 2023.

ISRO begins firing of onboard thrusters as Chandrayaan-3 mission enters crucial phase

PTI
Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Chandrayaan-3 launch | Indian-origin CEOs in Silicon Valley are over the moon

PTI
The simplex stepper motors developed by SonaSpeed team of Sona College of Technology in Salem for Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. were made by the SonaSpeed team in Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Salem-based college students develop stepper motor for Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

M. Sabari
ISRO’s LVM-3 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 is moved to the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota on July 6, 2023.

LVM-3’s Chandrayaan success is a big boost for Gaganyaan

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrayaan-3 launch news | ISRO plans soft landing on August 23, payloads RAMBHA, ILSA to help understand Moon better

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the ‘launch rehearsal’ for Chandrayaan-3, which will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14.

25 hours 30 minute countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences

Hemanth C.S.
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art in Puri on July 13, 2023 to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead Chandrayaan-3 launch.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre to carry out system checkouts ahead of Chandraayan-3 launch

The Hindu Bureau
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath offering prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple at Sullurpeta in Tirupati district on July 13, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

ISRO chief prays for success of Chandrayaan mission at Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Corporation Middle School at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore city being briefed by the school authorities on Thursday before their departure for Sriharikota.

Ten students from Corporation, PU schools in Coimbatore to watch launch of Chandrayaan III Mission

R Krishnamoorthy
Jitender Singh. File

Chandrayaan-3 will herald India into a higher orbit: Science and Technology Minister Jitender Singh

The Hindu Bureau
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre after conclusion of a simulation of the entire launch preparation and process at Sriharikota on July 11, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@isro via PTI

ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Hindu Bureau
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 being moved to the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. File.

With more fuel, fail-safe measures, Chandrayaan-3 to leap towards moon on July 14

PTI
An LVM3 rocket carrying Chandrayaan 3 is being moved to the launch pad ahead of its launch, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, Sriharikota, July 2023.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission | When did it start and when will it end?

Arkatapa Basu

Second moonshot: on the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14

The Chandrayaan 3 propulsion module (top) attached to the lander (bottom) containing the rover, while undergoing a test.

Chandrayaan 3 will aim for the Moon but look beyond it

S. Sivakumar,Vikash Pandey
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 is moved to the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 6, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@isro via PTI

Chandrayaan-3 launch on July 14, lunar landing on August 23 or 24

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third moon mission to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

ISRO moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrayaan-3 lander an improved version, says ISRO chairman

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrayaan-3 Lander inside the anechoic chamber with various configurations for different tests.

Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 13

PTI
This undated NASA image (obtained on February 5, 2016) shows astronaut Edgar D. Mitchell, Apollo 14 lunar module pilot, standing by the U.S. flag on the Moon’s surface in the early moments of the mission’s first spacewalk.

Explained | India has signed the Artemis Accords. What is at stake?

Aditya Ramanathan
This screen grab taken from a live webcast by ISRO on August 6, 2019 shows Vikram Lander before it is supposed to land on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 | Lander Vikram, rover Pragyan to return for another tryst with the moon

Tiki Rajwi
A design of the Lander on the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Photo: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | ISRO’s Space Physics Laboratory gears up for big moment

Tiki Rajwi
ISRO chairman S. Somanath visiting the space exhibition organised at the St. Xavier’s College, Vaikom on Monday in connection with the Science Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna programme.

Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for launch in July: ISRO chairman

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrayaan-3 Lander inside the anechoic chamber with various configurations for different tests.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in mid-July: ISRO Chairman 

The Hindu Bureau
SHOW MORE 58 STORIES

Explained | After Chandrayaan-3, what does ISRO have planned?
Premium

Human spaceflight, a semi-cryogenic engine, and a new rocket – these are just some of the things ISRO is currently working on.

August 26, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
ISRO employees watch a simulation of the lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission soft-landing on the lunar surface at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility, Bengaluru, August 23, 2023.

ISRO employees watch a simulation of the lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission soft-landing on the lunar surface at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility, Bengaluru, August 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

The story so far: At 6.03 pm IST on August 23, the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the moon’s surface, in the south polar region. The landing followed a 19-minute sequence in which the spacecraft used its engines, thrusters, and a suite of sensors to guide itself from an altitude of around 30 km and a speed of 1.7 km/s down to the ground. The success made India the fourth country to have soft-landed a robotic instrument on the moon and the first to have done so in the moon’s south polar region. This elite stature also boosts other countries’ confidence in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which built, launched, and now operates the Chandrayaan-3 instruments – as well as raises expectations.

ALSO READ
‘Fly me to the moon’ seems to be global ambition in 2023

What is ISRO up to?

ISRO’s activities span conducting research, developing satellite systems, working with autonomous bodies, producing rockets (from working with vendors who supply various components to design, testing, integration, and launch), maintaining satellite-tracking infrastructure, operating existing satellites, mitigating orbital debris, etc. It is also a large organisation and needs to cater to the needs of its staff.

Some of its more prominent focus areas at the moment are:

- ‘Gaganyaan’, the human spaceflight mission – a group of astronauts are being trained while ISRO continues a series of tests of a modified Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket before it can be certified to be safe to carry humans;

- Reusable Launch Vehicle Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) – tests are underway for a launch vehicle that can be used for multiple missions, unlike the existing rockets, each of which can be used only for one mission;

- SCE-200 – a powerful engine that uses highly refined kerosene (a.k.a. “Isrosene”) as the fuel and liquid oxygen as the oxidiser, to power the next generation of ISRO rockets, currently undergoing tests; and

- Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) – a rocket smaller than the workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) to carry lighter satellites into low-earth orbit with a shorter turnaround time between launches, currently undergoing developmental flights.

ALSO READ
The eyes and ears of Pragyan that help rover find its way on moon

Are there major missions coming up?

ISRO’s launch manifest – the list of entities to be launched – provides a glimpse of the major missions in the short, medium, and long terms. The earliest one is the Aditya L1 spacecraft, a scientific mission to study the sun in greater detail. It is expected to be launched in September this year onboard a PSLV rocket. This will happen alongside two flights of the modified LVM-3 to test the Gaganyaan mission’s crew escape system. ISRO is also expected to launch the XPoSat satellite, to study X-rays streaming through outer space, and the third developmental flight of the SSLV this year.

In January 2024 (as of now), ISRO is expected to launch the much-awaited NISAR satellite. Built jointly by ISRO and NASA, NISAR will study natural processes on the earth’s surface for three years in radar frequency, with a state-of-the-art setup that cost $1.5 billion to build.

The other major launches in 2024 are the Gaganyaan G1 and G2 flights, when a human-rated LVM-3 rocket will be flown without a crew, and the launch of the GSAT-20 communications satellite. In this time there are also a slew of ‘smaller’ missions planned; even if ISRO uses the tried-and-tested PSLV rockets for them, they consume time, resources, and attention.

In the midst of all this, ISRO will also have to undertake commercial launches, i.e. to launch payloads for other space agencies and/or companies and institutes.

ALSO READ
Sun-observing spacecraft sheds light on the solar wind's origin

Are there projects other than launches?

As missions to space become more complex and as each mission is expected to serve increasingly multifarious needs, any space programme will need better launch vehicles. ISRO developed the PSLV in 1993 to launch remote-sensing satellites in a pole-to-pole orbit. The LVM-3 was developed so that India could launch heavy satellites, like those of the INSAT and GSAT series. The SSLV was developed to tap into the market for launching small satellites.

The next step is the RLV-TD. Its design resembles that of the NASA Space Shuttle, with a winged body that can propel itself using heavy-duty engines or glide through the air, as required. Once ready, the RLV-TD is expected to be able to lift up to 20,000 kg to low-earth orbit.

ISRO has also been working on developing safer and more energy-efficient rocket fuel. One example is the methalox propellant (methane plus liquid oxygen). On a related note, its scientists have also been working on an electric propulsion system for satellites, which are lighter than their chemical propellant counterparts and potentially beneficial to a satellite’s lifespan as well.

The organisation has also been transferring some technologies, especially related to telecommunications and electronics, to the private sector. It plans to do the same thing with the SSLV once its developmental flights have been completed.

Are there any more moon missions?

ALSO READ
Watch | What does Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district have in common with the moon?

Chandrayaan-3 is actually part of a longer roadmap of lunar exploration that could give us Chandrayaans 5, 6 or more. But before that, ISRO’s next plan to go (back) to the moon is already in the works: in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), it is developing systems for the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, a natural extension of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Some ISRO scientists have called it “Chandrayaan 4”.

LUPEX will also consist of a lander and a rover but they will be more sophisticated. Together, they will extend studies of the moon’s south polar region, including using a drill to extract subsurface samples for further analysis.

It is also expected to demonstrate ‘night survival’. On the moon, day and night each last 14 earth days. During a lunar night, there will be no light and the temperature could drop down to -180 degrees Celsius. During the day, the lander and the rover can be powered by solar panels, but at night, they will need alternative sources of energy. Their electronic components will also need to survive these punishing conditions so that, once the sun dawns after two weeks, they can resume operations. As of today, JAXA is set to provide the launch vehicle and the rover, and ISRO, the lander.

Next, as a result of the various sanctions imposed on Russia, some space agencies and companies have been looking for alternative providers of services that Russia was providing until then. This is why, for example, ISRO launched the OneWeb satellites in 2022 and is expected to launch the European Space Agency’s PROBA-3 satellites in 2024.

Finally, ISRO also has plans to return to Mars and develop missions to study Venus – with a mission called ‘Shukrayaan’ – in addition to studying the sun with the Aditya L1 mission.

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu Explains / ISRO / space programme

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.