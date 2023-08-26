Scientist from Visakhapatnam delighted to be a part of Chandrayaan-3 project

August 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

While the nation is rejoicing the success of the Lander Module of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, a scientist from Visakhapatnam is delighted to be a part of the core team of the LVM3-M4 rocket, which successfully lifted off and carried the lander into the targeted orbit in space.

The LVM3-M4 is the largest and heaviest in its class of rockets, and is dubbed as a ‘Fat Boy.’

“There are several persons behind the success of Chandrayaan-3. From my side, I have contributed my best in the processing of critical components required for the safe and smooth passage of the rocket,” 29-year-old Sigatapu Steaphen of Sheela Nagar in the city told The Hindu.

Mr. Steaphen had studied in Nalanda Talent School and Adarsh Talent School in the city. He pursued aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. When he was 22, Mr. Steaphen was selected as Scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre-ISRO in Thiruvananthapuram.

At present, he works as Scientist-SD at the space centre.

“I started working on the LVM3-M4 rocket two years ago. It is a great feeling to be a part of the project at this age. Now, we are working on another project, the details of which should not be disclosed,” Mr. Steaphen said.

His father S.P.S. Bhaskar was a former marine engineer and his mother Shanti Bhaskar an evangelist.

“Youth should have dreams. They should work with discipline and dedication to realise the dreams. There is no shortcut to success,” said Ms. Shanti Bhaskar.