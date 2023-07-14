Chandrayaan-3 mission LIVE news | ISRO all set to launch its third moon mission at 2:35 p.m.

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, said that its business arm Godrej Aerospace has supplied critical components to Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO’s) Chandrayaan—3 mission. Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace said, “We take immense pride in our contribution to ISRO’s Chandrayaan - 3 mission.” He added, “As a trusted partner of ISRO, we will continue to contribute to future launches, missions, and the development of advanced aerospace components and systems.”
- July 14, 2023 10:25ISRO’s Space Physics Laboratory gears up for big moment
As India prepares for its third moon mission, scientists at the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here are looking to turn a four-year-old disappointment into one big triumph.
Two of their scientific payloads were on board the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s Vikram lander which, to the dismay of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), crashed on the lunar surface in 2019.
- July 14, 2023 10:23ISRO chief prays for success of Chandrayaan mission at Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta on July 13 (Thursday), a day before the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The countdown for the launch began at 1 p.m. for the space mission.
Sri Chengala Parameswari, reverently known as ‘Ammanni’, is considered the folk goddess of Sriharikota, where the Satish Dhawan Space Centre – Sriharikota Range (SDSC – SHAR) is located.
- July 14, 2023 10:21‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation lasting 24 hours concludes
The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded, the ISRO tweeted.
- July 14, 2023 10:20ISRO’s previous moon missions
Chandrayaan-3 is largely a replica of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, that was launched in July 2019 in the form of an orbiter and a lander (‘Vikram’) bearing a rover (‘Pragyan’).
While the orbiter entered into orbit around the moon, the surface mission failed in September when the lander crashed instead of executing a slow descent.
This will be India’s second attempt to soft-land a lander and rover on the lunar surface, and demonstrate end-to-end capability in the relevant technologies.
Chandrayaan-1 was launched by ISRO on October 22, 2008. The ISRO lost communication with Chandrayaan-1 on August 29, 2009, almost a year after it was launched. Chandrayaan operated for 312 days, as against the intended two years.
- July 14, 2023 10:14When will Chandrayaan-3 land on moon?
Consisting of a separate lander and rover module, the spacecraft is likely to land near the moon’s South Pole and operate for one lunar day, equivalent to 14 earth days.
- July 14, 2023 10:13When Chandrayaan-3 is launching?
The much-anticipated launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled for 2.35 pm IST on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
