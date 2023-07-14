HamberMenu
Live

Chandrayaan-3 mission LIVE news | ISRO all set to launch its third moon mission at 2:35 p.m.

ISRO will launch India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 perched on GSLV Mark 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle, named ‘Bahubali’ rocket, at 2.35 p.m. from Sri Harikota

July 14, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre after the conclusion of a simulation of the entire launch preparation and process, in Sriharikota.

The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre after the conclusion of a simulation of the entire launch preparation and process, in Sriharikota. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 25 hours 30-minute countdown for the launch of the country’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced on July 13 at the spaceport in Bengaluru, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Friday’s lunar expedition follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Also read | ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission | When did it start and when will it end

Editorial | Second moonshot: on the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14

The Chandrayaan-3 which will be India’s third lunar mission consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

Read | Chandrayaan 3 will aim for the Moon but look beyond it

The dream run of India’s ambitious second lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 ended in a tragedy early on September 7 as the Indian Space Research Organisation lost contact with the spacecraft’s lander Vikram.

Here are the latest updates:

  • July 14, 2023 10:26
    Godrej Aerospace has supplied critical components for Chandrayaan- 3 mission

    Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, said that its business arm Godrej Aerospace has supplied critical components to Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO’s) Chandrayaan—3 mission. Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace said, “We take immense pride in our contribution to ISRO’s Chandrayaan - 3 mission.” He added, “As a trusted partner of ISRO, we will continue to contribute to future launches, missions, and the development of advanced aerospace components and systems.”

  • July 14, 2023 10:25
    ISRO’s Space Physics Laboratory gears up for big moment

    As India prepares for its third moon mission, scientists at the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here are looking to turn a four-year-old disappointment into one big triumph.

    Two of their scientific payloads were on board the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s Vikram lander which, to the dismay of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), crashed on the lunar surface in 2019.

    ISRO’s Space Physics Laboratory gears up for big moment

  • July 14, 2023 10:23
    ISRO chief prays for success of Chandrayaan mission at Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta

    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta on July 13 (Thursday), a day before the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The countdown for the launch began at 1 p.m. for the space mission.

    Sri Chengala Parameswari, reverently known as ‘Ammanni’, is considered the folk goddess of Sriharikota, where the Satish Dhawan Space Centre – Sriharikota Range (SDSC – SHAR) is located.

  • July 14, 2023 10:21
    ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation lasting 24 hours concludes

    The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded, the ISRO tweeted.

  • July 14, 2023 10:20
    ISRO’s previous moon missions

    Chandrayaan-3 is largely a replica of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, that was launched in July 2019 in the form of an orbiter and a lander (‘Vikram’) bearing a rover (‘Pragyan’).

    While the orbiter entered into orbit around the moon, the surface mission failed in September when the lander crashed instead of executing a slow descent.

    This will be India’s second attempt to soft-land a lander and rover on the lunar surface, and demonstrate end-to-end capability in the relevant technologies.

    Chandrayaan-1 was launched by ISRO on October 22, 2008. The ISRO lost communication with Chandrayaan-1 on August 29, 2009, almost a year after it was launched. Chandrayaan operated for 312 days, as against the intended two years.

  • July 14, 2023 10:14
    When will Chandrayaan-3 land on moon?

    Consisting of a separate lander and rover module, the spacecraft is likely to land near the moon’s South Pole and operate for one lunar day, equivalent to 14 earth days.

  • July 14, 2023 10:13
    When Chandrayaan-3 is launching?

    The much-anticipated launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled for 2.35 pm IST on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

