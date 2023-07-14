Chandrayaan-3 mission LIVE news | ISRO all set to launch its third moon mission at 2:35 p.m.

ISRO will launch India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 perched on GSLV Mark 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle, named ‘Bahubali’ rocket, at 2.35 p.m. from Sri Harikota

July 14, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

The 25 hours 30-minute countdown for the launch of the country’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 commenced on July 13 at the spaceport in Bengaluru, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Friday’s lunar expedition follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Also read | ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission | When did it start and when will it end

Editorial | Second moonshot: on the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14

The Chandrayaan-3 which will be India’s third lunar mission consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

Read | Chandrayaan 3 will aim for the Moon but look beyond it

The dream run of India’s ambitious second lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 ended in a tragedy early on September 7 as the Indian Space Research Organisation lost contact with the spacecraft’s lander Vikram.

Here are the latest updates: