‘Moon can serve as a junction for further space exploration’

August 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Belagavi

“The Moon Mission has vast benefits for the country. The Chandrayaan III Mission will help India explore space better. The Vikram lander and rover has proved to be a strong foundation for space exploration. The moon can serve as a junction for India and the world to reach other planets and celestial bodies,” space scientist and entrepreneur Deepak Dhadooti, who has worked with the ISRO team, said in Belagavi on Thursday.

Mr. Dhadooti told journalists that Servo Controller Aerospace Company (SCAC) has developed some parts for the rocket, lander and rover used in the mission.

“The successful mission will introduce several changes in the country’s strides in science and technology and economy. ISRO will grow larger and more powerful in the next decade. We hope that such milestones will reduce the gaps between ISRO and NASA,” he said.

The components provided by SCAC include parts such as thrust control systems, hydraulic systems, cryogenic sensors, lander sub-joints and solar panel sensors. These components are playing an important role in the energy supply and movement of the rover and lander, he said.

Mr. Dhadooti returned to India from the U.S. in 2007 after being inspired by the life and messages of the former President and scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Mr. Dhadooti set up the SCAC that makes some vital parts for the Moon Mission. He has also worked with Dr. Kalam for a few years. SCAC has worked with ISRO for 16 years now. SCAC has worked with the three Chandrayaan Missions. He has supplied critical equipment to the Moon Mission and also, Mangalyaan.

Secretary of Bharatesh Education Society Vinod Doddanavar said that they are grateful to Mr. Dhadooti who has donated a nano satellite and other equipment worth ₹2 crore to the Motichand Lengde Bharatesh Polytechnic College in Shindoli.

“We have built a space laboratory around it. It is open to students of other colleges also. They can witness the functioning of the Vikram lander by looking at a replica,” he said.