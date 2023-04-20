  1. An original and unpublished 2-3 minute MP4 video (in English) on the topic ‘Importance of Chandrayaan-3 Mission for India and the Global Moon Exploration and Settlement’, authored solely by the student(s),
  2. A .docx or .pdf file with the transcript using English, and must include any references that were used
  3. A maximum 150-word, English-language biography of the author.