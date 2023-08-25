HamberMenu
Pragyaan rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

India on August 23 scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's lander module made a flawless soft-landing

August 25, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Video grab shows how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. Twitter/@isro

ISRO on August 25 said the Chandrayaan-3 rover, 'Pragyaan', has successfully traversed a distance of about eight metres and its payloads have been turned on.

"All planned rover movements have been verified. The rover has successfully traversed a distance of about 8 metres. Rover payloads LIBS and APXS are turned on," the space agency said in a post on X.

 

"All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally," it added.

The Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) is aiming at deriving the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the lunar surface.

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) will attempt to determine the elemental composition (Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca, Ti, Fe) of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

 

ISRO on August 24 said the Lander payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE were turned on.

ILSA will measure seismic activity around the landing site and RAMBHA will study the plasma environment around the Moon.

Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) will measure surface thermal properties of the Moon.

India on August 23 scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's lander module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

