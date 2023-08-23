Chandrayaan-3 live updates | ISRO’s third lunar mission to touch down on Moon shortly

The MOX at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru will oversee the complex soft landing of the Lander Module

August 23, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The Lander Module (LM) of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is set to land on the lunar surface today evening (August 23), at around 6.04 p.m. IST.

On August 18, the ISRO successfully performed the first deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. This was performed the day after the lander module separated from the propulsion module after a 34-day long journey towards the Moon. On August 20, the ISRO performed the second and final deebost of the Lander Module to reduce the Lander Module to 25 km x 134 km.

Lander, with Rover in its belly, is in 25 km x 134 km orbit. It is set to land on the Moon on August 23 around 6.04 p.m. IST. Powered descent is expected to commence around 5.45 p.m.

A day before the crucial soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module on the Moon surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the mission is on schedule. “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!” the ISRO posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Live updates: