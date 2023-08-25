HamberMenu
Watch | What does Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district have in common with the moon?

Watch | What does Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district have in common with the moon? 
| Video Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

ISRO has been regularly sourcing soil from a village in Tamil Nadu for testing ahead of its Chandrayaan missions

August 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

What does Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu have in common with the moon? It is the soil.

On August 23, 2023, India made history by becoming the first country in the world to touch down on the South pole region of the moon. This feat was achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, after a futile attempt in 2019.

The soil samples at Siddampoondi village in Namakkal district are said to be very similar to the soil in the lunar surface, especially in the South Pole. This district had sent soil samples to the ISRO in conducting the tests for both Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions.

What is special about  anorthosite rocks?

Read more.

Interviews, photos and videos: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Script: Lalitha Ranjani

Production and voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / ISRO / space programme / science and technology / Coimbatore

