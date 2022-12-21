  1. EPaper
Karnataka Minister wants Ramadevarabetta to be developed as ‘Ayodhya of the South’

Ramadevarabetta is located at a distance of 50 km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

December 21, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau


Ramadevarabetta is located about 50 km from Bengaluru on the highway to Mysuru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also in charge of Ramanagaram district, has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to constitute a committee to build a temple at Ramadevarabetta in Ramanagaram on the lines of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter to Mr. Bommai and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, Mr. Narayan requested that Ramadevarabetta be developed as ‘Ayodhya of South India’. Mr. Narayan said that a Ram temple should be built using 19 acres belonging to the Department of Muzrai at Ramadevarabetta.

“There is a strong belief among people of the region that Sugriva installed Ramadevarabetta. This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism,” the Minister wrote.

Ramadevarabetta is located at a distance of 50 km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The region also hosts a vulture conservation centre.

