Coronavirus India lockdown Day 13 updates | Positive cases cross 4,000, death toll at 129

As the number of coronavirus cases crossed 4,000, millions of Indians across the country on April 5 switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to show the nation’s “collective resolve and solidarity” in its fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Numbers to note:

24/7 national helpline can be reached at 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

Here are the latest updates:

U.S.A

This is going to be our 9/11 moment, says doctor

The United States on Sunday entered one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis, with government officials warning that the death toll in places such as New York, Michigan and Louisiana was a sign of trouble to come in other states.

Trump extends best wishes to Boris Johnson

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital for further coronavirus tests after testing positive last month.

Mr. Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday as a precautionary step and for some tests as he continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

New York

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the first known case of a human infecting an animal and making it sick, the zoo's chief veterinarian said on Sunday.

Maharashtra

Pune sees fifth death

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported from Pune district on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the district to five. The number of positive cases in the district crossed 100.

Maharashtra may not end lockdown on April 14

Maharashtra is unlikely to call off the lockdown on April 14, the 21st day of the countrywide measure announced by the Central government in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sources in the State Health Department on Sunday told The Hindu that the increasing number of positive patients in Mumbai, especially in areas of dense population like Worli, remained a worrying factor.

Data | What is the effect of India's coronavirus lockdown on people's mobility

Due to restrictions, including the imposition of a lockdown in many countries, public mobility has declined sharply, a Google report finds. In India, retail and recreational places saw the steepest fall in the presence of people between February 16 and March 29 compared to the traffic between January 3 and February 6. Phone traffic from residences saw a considerable increase, indicating that more people were staying at home.

The charts use anonymised location data from phones to show how visits and length of stay at different places change compared to a baseline.