Coronavirus | Railways readying 5000 coaches as isolation wards

The railways have begun work to modify 5,000 passenger coaches into isolation wards, while preparing about 70 of its hospitals as part of measures to deal with any possible exigency related to COVID-19.

While the railways have cautioned the 17 zones that they may need to convert a total of 20,000 rail coaches into isolation wards, initially 5,000 coaches would be converted, a railways official said.

These coaches would be equipped with basic facilities needed for isolation as per medical guidelines, besides mosquito nets, charging points for mobiles & laptop and space for paramedics.

“In case need be, more coaches can be modified...These coaches would be prepared zone wise... The preparations are being done across all the zones under the supervision of GMs and medical professionals of the Indian Railways.” an official statement said, adding that all these facilities would be made available as mandated by the Government of India to those in need.

The railways said they have 125 hospitals, of which more than 70 were being planned to be kept ready to be for any contingency as and when required. “Efforts are being made to designate dedicated COVID wards or floors in these hospitals. Approximately 6,500 hospital beds are being made ready to meet the possible needs of patients,” it said.

The railways have also given the go-ahead to zonal heads to explore the possibility of hiring doctors and paramedics and also to re-employ retired railway doctors as a temporary measure to meet the increased requirement of medical supervision and assist the authorities in charge of COVID-19 control management in the region.