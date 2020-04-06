National

Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce salaries of PM, Ministers, MPs by 30% for a year

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar briefs media on measures implemented by the goverment in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar briefs media on measures implemented by the goverment in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The savings will go into the consolidated fund of India.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on April 6 that the Cabinet has approved an Ordinance to reduce salaries of all MPs, including Prime Minister and Cabinet, by 30% for one year.

President, Vice-President and all Governors have voluntarily decided to reduce salaries by 30% for one year, he said.

The savings will go into the consolidated fund of India, he added.

MPLAD will be suspended for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22) and the amount will go to the consolidated fund of India. This will be ₹7,900 crore in total, said Mr. Javadekar.

This entire amount will be used to fight COVID-19, said the Minister.

