Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce salaries of PM, Ministers, MPs by 30% for a year

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on April 6 that the Cabinet has approved an Ordinance to reduce salaries of all MPs, including Prime Minister and Cabinet, by 30% for one year.

President, Vice-President and all Governors have voluntarily decided to reduce salaries by 30% for one year, he said.

The savings will go into the consolidated fund of India, he added.

MPLAD will be suspended for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22) and the amount will go to the consolidated fund of India. This will be ₹7,900 crore in total, said Mr. Javadekar.

This entire amount will be used to fight COVID-19, said the Minister.