Coronavirus | TN Chief Minister non-committal on extension of lockdown

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday did not commit to the likelihood of the prohibitory orders and ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 being extended beyond April 14.

When a journalist asked him if the lockdown would be extended after April 14, when it was due to expire, he did not provide a specific reply. Instead he said pandemic was contagious and more cases were being reported. Underlining the seriousness of the issue, he appealed for public support to remain in-doors so that the spread of COVID-19 could be curbed.

Though the State government has been emphasising the significance of personal distancing, a majority of the people were not abiding by the advisory, Mr. Palaniswami said. The intention of the State government — imposing prohibitory orders — was not to harass the people but only for their protection.

Even though it was the State government that imposed the lockdown, the people should come forward to implement it, he said. “There is a need to further reduce [the number of] people coming out and the government will take steps towards that,” he added.