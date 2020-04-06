Coronavirus | Jharkhand reports fourth case

Jharkhand on Monday reported its fourth COVID-19 case from Hindpidhi area of Ranchi, the State capital.

A woman has tested positive and has been admitted to the special COVID-19 ward at the government-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital.

Hindpidhi in Ranchi is the same area where the first COVID-19 positive case, a woman from Malaysia who was said to have participated in the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Delhi, was detected. She had come to Ranchi along with others and was staying at a mosque in the area.

The third COVID-19 case in Jharkhand was reported on Sunday when a woman from Bokaro district with travel history tested positive.

She has been shifted to the Bokaro General Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been earmarked for treatment.

The Bokaro district administration has been identifying people who could have come into contact with her.

Earlier, a man from Hazaribagh district of the State tested positive.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, there has been no fresh COVID-19 case in Bihar. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is 32.