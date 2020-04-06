Maharashtra may not end lockdown on April 14

Maharashtra is unlikely to call off the lockdown on April 14, the 21st day of the countrywide measure announced by the Central government in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sources in the State Health Department on Sunday told The Hindu that the increasing number of positive patients in Mumbai, especially in areas of dense population like Worli, remained a worrying factor.

“We are keeping a watch on the situation. Next week could be an extremely important period for us. We have increased testing capacity which may result in higher number of positive patients. We still have nine days to go for the end of lockdown. We don’t know what the situation would be then,” an official said.

Last week, the PM in a videoconference with all Chief Ministers had said that even though the national lockdown would end on April 14, States must take a view on their own situation before deciding to lift the restrictions.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too in his social media address to the people had said that the government would decided on lifting the lockdown depending on whether people were following the instructions issued by the State and observing discipline, to defeat the virus.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said no call on lifting the lockdown in entire Maharashtra had yet been taken. “I cannot say anything about lifting it in urban areas like Mumbai. We are monitoring the situation. We will take a decision at an appropriate time.”

According to officials from the Home Department, a partial release of lockdown could be on the cards.

“There are many districts in the State which have not recorded a single positive COVID-19 patient. Maybe those districts will be allowed to open up but all borders with other districts will remain sealed. Similarly, we do not think that the government will let State borders open so early. In any case, do not expect a full-fledged lifting of the lockdown,” an official said.