Kolkata

Kolkata police arrest 98 for bursting crackers during ‘9 pm-9 minutes’

Medical staff hold placards outside a hospital in Kolkata, India, April 5, 2020.

Medical staff hold placards outside a hospital in Kolkata, India, April 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The arrests were made to enforce the lockdown, according to an official.

The Kolkata police have arrested 98 people from different parts of the city for bursting crackers on the night of April 5, during the ‘9 pm-9 minutes’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The arrests were made to enforce the lockdown, an official said. As with other places in the city, the lighting of lamp and candles was observed at Raj Bhawan, Kolkata.

Also read | Explainer: Power managers’ strategy of using hydro and gas power during lights-out may have paid off

The city police are carrying out hundreds of arrests on a daily basis to ensure that people do not violate the lockdown. In the past 48 hours, 706 people have been arrested for violating the lockdown.

COVID-19 cases

According to information provided by the West Bengal government, there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the State. No information was shared by the government on April 5. The government maintains that three have died of the viral infection.

In the case of four other patients who died and tested positive, State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that an expert team of doctors was looking into whether the deaths occurred due to the viral infection or co-morbid conditions of the patients.

