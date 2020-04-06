National

India’s efforts to combat COVID-19 has been lauded globally: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers through a video link on the party’s 40th foundation day.

Addressing party workers on the 40th anniversary of the BJP’s foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, likened the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to a war. He said India’s efforts to combat the virus has been lauded around the world.

The address took place via a video link on the 14th day of a nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Modi to control the spread of COVID-19. Mr. lauded the people of the country for the “maturity and discipline” they had shown in maintaining the lockdown in such a vast and diverse population, terming it “unprecedented.”

“We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening,” he said referring to the countrywide exercise to switching off lights and illuminating diyas and candles for nine minutes.

Mr. Modi also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry. He asked them to follow the guidelines issued by party president J.P. Nadda.

Mr. Modi asked BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund. “Over and above all, please remember that the one strategy that has worked to contain this disease has been social distancing. I urge all of you to take care of those less fortunate around you but also maintain social distancing and wear masks as a matter of habit,” he said.

Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
