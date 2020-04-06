Police arrest 22 in Belagavi for trying to attack persons in mosques

Belagavi District Police have arrested 22 persons on charges of trying to attack persons in mosques, complaining that they did not turn off lights on Sunday night as requested by the Prime Minister.

A group entered a mosque in Yamakamaradi and heckled the mosque muezzin who calls for prayers. He was cleaning the mosque by keeping the lights on between 9 p.m. and 9.09 pm, they alleged. The also tried to close the door of the building by throwing him out. A case has been filed and nine persons have been arrested.

In Sadalaga, some persons entered the mosque and argued with the persons inside that they were deliberately not switching off the lights of the building. They pushed around the persons inside and verbally abused them. A case has been registered and 13 persons have been arrested.

The arrested have been charged under Sections 153A (Acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different groups) and 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings) of the IPC.