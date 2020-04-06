Coronavirus: 25-member medical team sent to worst-affected Kasaragod

A 25-member team from Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital is currently at Kasaragod to help the district health administration prepare the new Kasaragod Government Medical College as the dedicated COVID-19 care hospital for the district.

The team, including 10 doctors, 10 nurses and five nursing assistants, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram MCH, S. S. Santhoshkumar, left for Kasaragod on Sunday morning.

Kasaragod has been one of the worst COVID-affected districts in Kerala, and has 119 out of the 256 patients currently under treatment in the State. Apart from these patients, the district also has 10,731 people under surveillance, out of whom 232 are in isolation wards in hospitals.

The availability of public healthcare facilities is quite modest at Kasaragod, with the district hospital being the mainstay of all medical care.

Closed borders

A large number of people are used to going to Mangalore for their healthcare needs, which has also run into trouble following the closure of inter-State borders with Karnataka.This is also one of the reasons why the government decided to fast track the work on the new Government Medical College at Kasaragod

The new MCH here is still in the process of being equipped on the infrastructure as well as human resources front. With a dedicated COVID care centre envisaged for every district, the government had moved quickly to convert the new academic block into a clinical care facility with 200 beds and isolation rooms.

Health Minister K. K. Shylaja who flagged off the medical experts’ team to Kasaragod said that the team would remain there for two weeks, to train the healthcare personnel and to help them put in place all clinical and infection control protocols. They will also help with patient care and get the system running at Kasaragod.

Another team from Thiruvananthapuram will take over from Dr. Santhoshkumar and team after two weeks.