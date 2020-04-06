Manipur’s first COVID-19 case declared cured

The 23-year-old Manipuri girl student in London was on Monday declared cured of COVID-19. This was disclosed by T. Bhimo, director of the J.N. Institute of Medical sciences, Imphal. The director further said that the authority will release her after fulfilling the conditions of the guideline.

However, there is no such good news as yet for the 65-year-old Muslim devotee who had participated in the religious congregation in Delhi. He is lodged in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Dr. Bhimo said that the 23-year-old student had emplaned from Delhi on March 21 to reach Imphal via Kolkata. She had developed high temperature and uneasiness soon after her arrival at Imphal. Accordingly she was rushed to the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences. She tested positive on March 24..

She became the first person to have contracted COVID-19 in the North Eastern region. Her family members and co-passengers were tested, but all of them found to be negative.

Strict orders to enforce curfew

The Manipur government has issued an order to strictly enforce the indefinite curfew in the State as a part of the measures to tackle COVID-19. The strict measures were taken up from Monday.

A government spokesman said that all grocery shops, vendors selling fish, vegetables and other items will not allowed to operate till April 14. However the curfew shall not affect the pharmacies, milk booths and sale and distribution of newspapers.

As usual hundreds of vendors had started selling the consumer items on Monday morning. A large number of people had assembled in the main city markets. Police dispersed them within minutes as the crowd became unmanageable.

Several consumers said that they do not know from where they shall procure the essential items. The government sources said that joyriders in the curfew-bound areas left no option. It was pointed out that police have been rounding up joyriders in violation of the curfew. All of them were released after paying fines. These steps were not effective since more and more youths came out in the streets. The administration had also unofficially relaxed the curfew for a few hours to enable people to buy essential items.

Pharmacy owners said that the stock of life-saving drugs and others for daily medication is running low. However on Sunday two aircraft landed in the Imphal international airport bring over 200 giant baskets of costly mitha pati betal nut leaves. There is a heavy demand for betel nut laced with tobacco.

Many sections are angry that while Manipur is facing shortages of all items some businessmen were given carte blanche to earn several crores of Rupees as net profit. Though price of a tobacco laced betel nut was sold at ₹10 now it as high was ₹50 per nut.