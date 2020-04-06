Data | What is the effect of India's coronavirus lockdown on people's mobility

Due to restrictions, including the imposition of a lockdown in many countries, public mobility has declined sharply, a Google report finds. In India, retail and recreational places saw the steepest fall in the presence of people between February 16 and March 29 compared to the traffic between January 3 and February 6. Phone traffic from residences saw a considerable increase, indicating that more people were staying at home.

The charts use anonymised location data from phones to show how visits and length of stay at different places change compared to a baseline.

The baseline is the median value for the corresponding day of the week during the 5-week period (January 3–February 6)

Retail and recreation

Visits to restaurants, shopping centres and movie theatres dropped 77% between Feb. 16 and Mar. 29 compared to the period between Jan. 3 and Feb. 6.

Lockdown effect on recreation activities

Grocery and pharmacy

Visits to grocery shops, markets and pharmacies fell 65%.

Lockdown effect on essential purchases

Parks

Visits to national parks, beaches and public gardens reduced by 57%.

Lockdown effect on leisure activities

Transit stations

Use of public transport facilities such as buses and trains dropped 71% between Feb. 16 and Mar. 29 compared to the period between Jan. 3 and Feb. 6.

Lockdown effect on public transport use

Workplaces

Visits to workplaces fell 47% as many people have been instructed to work from home.

Lockdown effect on workplaces

Places of residence

People stayed at home 22% more than they did in the period between Jan. 3 and Feb. 6.

Staying indoors

