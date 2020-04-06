Coronavirus outbreak | 40,000 isolation beds ready: Railways

The Railways on Monday said it has converted 2,500 of its coaches — part of its initial target of at least 5,000 — into isolation wards.
Full coverage on coronavirus
“In times of lockdown when manpower resources are limited and have to be rationalised and rotated, the zones have almost done an impossible task of so many conversions in such a small span of time,” the Railways said in a statement.
The Railways now has 40,000 isolation beds ready for contingency.
“Once the prototype was approved, conversion action was started quickly by the zones. On an average, 375 coaches are being converted in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations,” it said.
Also read | South Eastern Railways converts coaches into isolation wards
The coaches are equipped as per the medical advisories. “These coaches are being prepared only as a contingency and to supplement the efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting the COVID-19,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.