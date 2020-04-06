Coronavirus outbreak | 40,000 isolation beds ready: Railways

The Railways on Monday said it has converted 2,500 of its coaches — part of its initial target of at least 5,000 — into isolation wards.

Full coverage on coronavirus

“In times of lockdown when manpower resources are limited and have to be rationalised and rotated, the zones have almost done an impossible task of so many conversions in such a small span of time,” the Railways said in a statement.

The Railways now has 40,000 isolation beds ready for contingency.

“Once the prototype was approved, conversion action was started quickly by the zones. On an average, 375 coaches are being converted in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations,” it said.

Also read | South Eastern Railways converts coaches into isolation wards

The coaches are equipped as per the medical advisories. “These coaches are being prepared only as a contingency and to supplement the efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting the COVID-19,” it said.