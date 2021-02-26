Despite rapid urbanisation, key projects remain incomplete

Maduravoyal, one of the gateways to the city, lacks several key infrastructural facilities which are essential to supplement its spurts of development

Located in the west of the city, Maduravoyal constituency is considered a gateway to the State capital. Though the constituency underwent rapid development in the past few years in terms of urbanisation, several pending issues have remained unchanged for over a decade now.

Unlike its name that means ‘charming entrance’, not everything is pleasant about the constituency. Those who enter the city cannot miss the half-constructed pillars on Poonamallee High Road, which are part of the unfinished elevated corridor between Maduravoyal and Chennai Port, a project which has been stalled for over a decade.

Maduravoyal is home to a large number of labourers due to its proximity to industrial areas and Koyambedu. Once a part of the Villivakkam Assembly segment, the constituency now has fast developing areas such as Nolambur, Valasaravakkam, Nerkundram and Ramapuram merged with the city and also a few panchayats, including Vanagaram, Ayapakkam and Adayalampattu.

Though some of the basic amenities were improved, a few major civic issues have remained unaddressed for many years now, residents noted.

Protection of the Maduravoyal and Porur lakes, replacing causeways across Cooum river with bridges and its restoration and the construction of a flyover near DLF to reduce traffic congestion are some of the most common demands of the residents.

Second flyover

G. Natarajan, president of the Mangala Nagar, Porur, Residents’ Welfare Association, said traffic congestion continued despite the use of the Porur flyover. Another structure needs to be built near DLF and linked to the existing one. Restoration of the Porur lake had been left unfinished due to a lack of proper desilting, fencing and strengthening of bunds, Mr. Natarajan added.

Residents are still awaiting the completion of an underground drainage network. C. Thirumal Adimai, secretary, Federation of Maduravoyal Residents’ Welfare Associations, said, “Better coordination between Metrowater and the Corporation will help.”

The constituency is still home to cultivation in some pockets, including near the Vanagaram tollgate and Karambakkam. Social activist V. Pugalventhan said the desilting of ponds would help cultivation and groundwater recharge. The sewer network scheme in Karambakkam has remained unfinished for a few years now.

“Infrastructure in schools and anganwadis need to be improved. The Chettiyaragaram middle school must be upgraded as children otherwise travel to Porur or Poonamallee. We also need upgraded primary health centres in Chettiyaragaram and Maduravoyal. We need more camera surveillance in places like Thandalam to prevent crimes,” he said.

Land ownership

Former Maduravoyal MLA G. Beem Rao recalled that some of the demands he had raised in the Assembly remained pending. The demand for pattas for needy people in and around Porur and Alapakkam had not been addressed. Land must be given at market rates to about 22,000 families residing on temple lands at Porur and nearby areas, he said.

“I had introduced several small buses in Mogappair and Nerkundram in 2013. But they were stopped in 2016. Upgradation of Ayapakkam panchayat to a municipality, a government arts and science college and increased patrolling to prevent crime are other demands,” Mr. Rao said.

Besides converting overhead electricity cables to underground ones, residents of Nolambur demanded that causeways be replaced with bridges across the Cooum to prevent the release of sewage by tankers.

S. Swaminathan, secretary, JAMBA United Welfare Association, wanted the work to upgrade the Mogapair West bus terminus to be accelerated and bus routes to be operated.

However, sitting MLA and Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin noted that projects worth ₹1,000 crore had been executed through the Greater Chennai Corporation in the constituency. “Nearly 2,589 beneficiaries were recently given free patta documents. Porur now has a government hospital at a cost of ₹11.73 crore. Several waterbodies, including those in Ramapuram and Chettiyaragaram, have been desilted. The sewer network in Karambakkam will be completed soon,” he said.

Measures were afoot to further improve Porur lake and also replace the causeway at Nolambur. The proposal to construct a flyover near DLF was under scrutiny, he added.