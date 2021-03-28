Electorate in Sulur looking for development

The constituency is set to elect its fourth MLA this time

Sulur constituency, which also includes parts of Tiruppur district such as Samalapuram, is electing its fourth MLA this time.

The constituency saw a bypoll in 2019 following the death of AIADMK MLA R. Kanagaraj. V.P. Kandhasamy, who won the bypoll defeating DMK’s Pongalur N. Palanisamy with a margin of 10,113 votes has Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi’s Premier Selvam alias M. Kalaisamy as the main opponent this time. Mr. Kalaisamy is contesting on DMK’s rising sun symbol as part of KMDK’s alliance with the party.

The vast constituency is home to a mix of population engaged in works ranging from powerloom jobs to agriculture to dairy farming.

Though two major highways namely Salem-Kochi highway and Tiruchi Road pass through the constituency, people feel that many areas in the constituency require development.

“Sulur does not have a government college. Students from villages around Sulur are now forced to travel to Coimbatore for college education. A government college with all facilities is the foremost requirement,” says Su. Su. Vetriselvi, a social worker from Sulur.

According to her, an All Women Police Station should also be established at Sulur.

Though the stretch of Tiruchi Road from Pappampatti Pirivu to Sulur had been listed as an accident black spot by the Coimbatore rural police, the section is yet to be widened. People from Sulur have also voiced the need for a flyover at the intersection of Salem – Kochi highway and Tiruchi Road where several accidents have taken place.

Widening of a small portion of Avinashi Road (part of Salem-Kochi highway) at Karumathampatti is also much delayed, feels D. Prabhakaran, a social activist from the area. According to him, people from the locality should also be exempted from the toll collection at Kaniyur.

In September 2017, the bus stand at Somanur in the constituency collapsed killing five and injuring 18 people.

“Some of them have not yet received proper compensation from the government. People are also not updated about the inquiry conducted into the bus stand collapse,” he adds.

Somanur and surrounding places in Coimbatore district and adjoining villages in Tiruppur district form one of the largest clusters of job working powerlooms.

According to C. Palanisamy, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job Working Powerloom Unit Owners’ Association, “nearly 2.5 lakh people earn their income from job working powerlooms. The sector is facing a crisis due to non-revision of wages by the master weavers. The wages were revised last time in 2014. Transportation costs and fuel price increase have added to our worries. We expect the government to take immediate steps to make the wage revision happen,” he says.

The main agricultural produce from the region is coconut. Plantains, sugarcane, maize and vegetables are also farmed depending on the availability of water. Dairy farmers also grow different varieties of grass to meet the fodder demand.

The constituency is home to seven tanks of the Noyyal river system namely Pallapalayam tank, Kannampalayam tank, Irugur tank, Achankulam, Sulur small tank, Sulur big tank and Samalapuram tank. Water stored in these tanks recharge the groundwater in the region.

River Noyyal, once the main source of water for irrigation in the region, is now shallow and highly polluted due to the discharge of untreated sewage and effluents, remarks C. Thangaraj of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam (non-political).

“Government should set up facilities for the treatment of Noyyal water and take steps to protect it from pollution. Farmers in the region are also against the laying of high tension power lines though farm lands,” he adds.

S.A. Senthilkumar of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Ranganathan of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Elangovan of Naam Tamilar Katchi are among other contestants in the constituency.