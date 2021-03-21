A keenly watched fight in Kolathur

It has had significant infrastructure development in the past, but more work needs to be done

Kolathur is one of the keenly watched constituencies in Tamil Nadu by virtue of the fact that DMK president M.K. Stalin is contesting from here for the third consecutive time. This Assembly segment, carved out of Purasawalkam and Villivakkam, has a chief ministerial candidate contesting in it for the first time.

Mr. Stalin takes on Adhi Rajaram, an old rival and senior leader of the AIADMK. While there are many others in the fray, the battle would be essentially between the DMK and AIADMK as in the last two elections.

Comprising voters largely from middle-class and lower middle-class families, Kolathur, abutting Perambur, has had some significant infrastructure development in the past few years, including better interior roads, a flyover at the Retteri junction and more parks.

Residents credit the MLA with the recent reconstruction of the corporation community hall near the Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar bus stand that remained abandoned for many years, and with swift action to reduce water-logging.

While acknowledging Mr. Stalin’s significant contribution to the improvement of the locality from its previous sorry state, residents note some of the long-pending demands need to be addressed. Widening of Paper Mills Road from the Retteri junction to Perambur, improvement of the old sewer network and completion of the road over-bridge near the level crossing of the Villivakkam railway station are among them.

Mr. Adhi Rajaram is banking on the government’s welfare schemes, and plans to reach out to voters on the Chief Minister’s achievements. Accusing his opponent of failure to fulfil the basic needs of the people, he says, “The locality still lacks some basic amenities such as safe drinking water and proper roads. During my campaign, I also found garbage disposal to be erratic in some areas. Localities such as Ambedkar Nagar and Thenpalani Nagar continue to be flood-prone.”

However, the DMK sets its store by the many infrastructure projects completed, including parks, additional classrooms in schools and primary health centres, and the groundwork for its victory. Mr. Stalin visited the constituency at least twice a month to attend events or for grievance redress meetings. Action was initiated immediately on the petitions submitted at the MLA’s office or on the dedicated helpline, DMK sources said. Listing the schemes executed in the past five years, P.K. Sekar Babu, MLA and DMK district secretary (Chennai East), says, “Our leader has represented the issues of his constituency in the Assembly many times. Free computer coaching and tailoring classes are being conducted through Anitha Achievers Academy. Two more academies will be set up for vocational training.”

Acknowledging sewer issues, he says more sewage pumping stations, replacement of the old sewer lines and improvements to the drinking water supply are on the DMK’s agenda.

Key issues

While areas such as Vetri Nagar escaped the floods, thanks to the well-laid storm water drain, the network needs to be improved in areas, including Ambedkar Nagar and Poompuhar Nagar.

P. Bhoopal, general secretary, Federation of 200 feet Road Residents’ Welfare Association, notes that areas, including Venus Nagar, lack sewer connections. Recalling Mr. Stalin’s efforts at retrieving the site at Ganesh Nagar, he says a sewage pumping station is waiting to be built. The bus terminus at Thiru.V.Ka. Nagar and the Periyar Nagar peripheral hospital need to be upgraded.

The AMMK has fielded J. Arumugam and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has nominated Poovai A. Jagadish, a 32-year-old businessman who had contested in the Poonamallee by-election.