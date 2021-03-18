Few spinning mills, powerlooms and little else

Traffic congestion is a major problem in Aruppukottai with narrow roads

Traditionally, the contest in Aruppukottai Assembly constituency is between the rival Dravidian parties. This time, it will be a hat-trick showdown between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s heavyweight K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, who will fight his 11th Assembly election, and one-time MLA S. Vaigaiselvam of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

However, it was Vaigaiselvam who put spokes into the wheel of veteran Mr. Ramachandran, in 2011. But Mr. Ramachandran bounced back in the next election for his 8th win in 10 electoral battles.

After delimitation in 2009, Aruppukottai Town and Aruppukottai union came into Aruppukottai Assembly Constituency from erstwhile Sattur where Mr. Ramachandran had won six times.

Predominantly a rural area, Aruppukottai segment has a handful of spinning mills that are major employers. Besides, over 6,000 powerlooms give employment to over 2,500 families and its ancillary units give jobs to few thousands of semi-skilled workers.

After Jayalalithaa government offered concession in electricity bills, it was M. Karunanidhi government that introduced free power supply leading to a spurt in powerlooms. “Most of the powerlooms are in houses where husband, wife and their wards work. Each family can make upto ₹25,000 a month if everything goes well,” says a leading powerloom cloth manufacturer V. Arivanandam, 62.

However, weavers are wary about an imminent danger of scrapping free power under the Centre’s UDAY scheme. “We want the government to re-introduce monthly cycle of billing which will benefit weavers in a big way. Besides, the administrators should intervene to bring down the price of yarn that has almost doubled in the recent times,” he said.

They also want to find a way out for prolonged delay in getting GST refunds and want a trade centre in Madurai for selling their goods.

Drinking water has been a major issue in the town. After Vaigai river scheme failed in the past, the DMK government brought Tamirabharani combined drinking water scheme. Even now, water is supplied once in 10 days. Mr. Ramachandran boasts of having brought another combined water scheme which will fulfil drinking water needs of the town for the next few decades.

Traffic congestion is a major problem in the town with narrow roads. Mr. Vaigaiselvam, who was a Minister for a brief period after winning in 2011, said he was instrumental in bringing a government college, Regional Transport Office, Fire Station building and an academy to coach civil servant aspirants.

He promises to find a permanent solution for two major issues plaguing this segment – a common facility centre for dyeing units with effluent treatment plant and a cottage industry set up for making paper wrapping of black fuses in a safe way.

Lack of underground drainage has ruined groundwater quality in Periya kanmoi in Ramasamyapuram, says R. Velusamy, 67, who says the constituency needs better care.

P. Uma of Naam Tamilar Katchi, Uma Devi of Makkal Needhi Maiam and R. Ramesh of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam make the rest of the contestants.