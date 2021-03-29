Mannargudi voters clamour for better amenities

An undercurrent of resentment among the electorate in Mannargudi over poor amenities in the town may impact the outcome of the poll results in the constituency from where sitting DMK MLA T.R.B.Rajaa is seeking a third consecutive term. He is pitted against former municipal chairman Siva. Rajamanickam of AIADMK.

Recently, a booklet highlighting ‘Demands of the public’ was brought out by a local voluntary organisation. According to the booklet’s publishers, there are more than 150 issues in the constituency that have been left unattended.

One of the key issues is the railway over bridge project at Needamangalam that has been pending for decades.

Establishment of an industrial estate near Mannargudi has been another long-pending demand of voters. Though suitable lands have been identified, the project is yet to take off.

Integration of existing Kamarajar and Santhapettai bus stands has also been suggested.

Other demands such as setting up of a combined court complex, an agricultural college and agriculture implements manufacturing and maintenance facility near Mannargudi, upgrading of sanitary facilities at Government District Headquarter Hospital, and setting up of a chilling and packing plant to utilise the excess milk procured by Milk Cooperative Society at Mannargudi are also being aired.

Developing Vaduvur bird sanctuary to attract more winged visitors and bird lovers is also a demand put forth by locals.

“Many of the issues have not been addressed for reasons best known to the administration,” said a trader at Mannargudi.

There are allegations that the administrators have turned a blind eye to requirements of the constituency as an Opposition nominee has been returned to the Assembly twice from here. However, the “inaction of the elected representative citing non-cooperation from the administration” is also to be blamed equally for the sorry state of affairs, he said requesting anonymity.

S. Kamaraj of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, S. Sathishkumar of Puthiya Tamilagam, Rama.Aravindan of Naam Tamilar Katchi, S. Anbanandam of Makkal Needhi Maiam and four independents are also in the fray.