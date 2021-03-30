Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Constituency Watch

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Farmers in trouble in green zone

The Kodiveri dam at Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on March 30, 2021.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Gobichettipalayam is agrarian out and out. The region is also called ‘Chinna Kodambakkam’ for its picturesque fields and brimming canals that have attracted the cinema industry for over 30 years.

Paddy, sugar cane, turmeric, tobacco, plantain and coconuts are grown abundantly. Mulberry cultivation is another major activity. Freedom fighters G.S. Lakshman Iyer, and K.S. Ramasamy Gounder hailed from Gobichettipalayam.

The absence of right price for farm products, inadequate cold storage, the failure to establish a cocoon market, lack of an outer ring road, the mixing of sewage in the Thadapalli Canal, the delay in the relocation of the garbage dump yard, shortage of job opportunities for the youth and the delay in the settlement of dues to sugar cane farmers by mills are the major issues.

Alternative crops

Since farmers are not getting the right price for turmeric, the area under the crop has dropped from over 10,000 acres to less than 2,000 acres.

Mulberry cultivators have long been demanding a cocoon market. Many farmers have switched to alternative crops.

The Kodiveri anicut attracts a large number of tourists. Development works were carried out recently, but tourists demand more changing rooms and other facilities. There is also a demand for improving the facilities at the Gunderipallam reservoir to attract more tourists.

Won nine times

The AIADMK has won the seat nine times and the DMK twice. The incumbent and School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has represented the constituency seven times from 1980 to 2016, except in 1996 when he lost to G.P. Venkidu of the DMK.

The Minister highlights the reforms in the School Education Department and the implementation of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

He faces a tough fight from G.V. Manimaran of the DMK, who points to the lack of development in the constituency. When new districts were created, Gobichettipalayam was expected to be made one. But Mr. Sengottaiyan did not press for it.

M.K. Seethalakshmi of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), N.K. Thulasimani of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and N.K. Prakash of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) are the other candidates.

