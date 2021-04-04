Tough fight for Minister in Kumarapalayam

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is throwing a tough fight in a bid to play spoilsport and prevent the hat-trick victory dream of Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani from the Kumarapalayam Assembly segment.

Mr. Thangamani is highlighting the various development works he has brought for the district and his works as Minister in a bid to return to the Assembly.

Mr. Thangamani is hoping to achieve a hat-trick in this elections as well. The constituency was formed following delimitation in 2011 and Mr. Thangamani has represented the constituency during both terms.

Mr. Thangamani claims that the present government has made the State power surplus and power cut-free in stark contrast to the previous DMK regime during which there was severe power cuts. However, DMK is countering the claim that the State has not increased native power production but only procuring power from private players and other States. The Opposition is also raising corruption charges against the Minister highlighting the corruption charges levelled by Arappor Iyaakam to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore.

Mr. Thangamani during his tenure has brought a law college and medical college hospital to the district, long-standing demands of the region. The State government also highlights fulfilling farmers’ demand of providing 24-hour three phase power supply for farm pumps. He also holds portfolio of prohibition and protests against setting up of TASMAC outlets in violation of norms, might result in women voters shunning the AIADMK nominee.

Weaving and textile industries form the major occupation in the constituency. Labourers in different industries form the major vote base here. Lack of hike in wages and non-payment of bonus for weavers are major issues among weavers here. Weavers’ association complain that the Minister did not make interventions for ensuring that their wage demands are met.

Ashokan, Weavers Association district secretary said that most of the weavers are living in rented houses. GST and demonetisation have severely affected the sector. The weavers complained that hike in yarn prices and lack of measures to promote the traditional industry are the major demands of the weavers and they lament that the Minister has not made necessary intervention in such issues.

In fact in Western Tamil Nadu, the DMK is focussing keenly on making the Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker and seven Ministers bite the dust. So, the party will focus more on Kumarapalayam, say DMK cadre.

A common effluent treatment plant to handle effluents from dyeing units here is another major issue. Untreated effluents from dyeing units are being released to Cauvery river leading to pollution of the major water source of the State and it also affects underground water sources. Almost one lakh persons are involved in weaving industry here. Sugarcane farmers in the region are yet to receive payment dues.

Dyeing units here lament that there were more than 150 dyeing units in the region and now only few operate here due to lack of a common effluent treatment plant. The units here demand that the effluent plant should be established soon for development of the sector here and to prevent pollution in Cauvery river. Though former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced setting up of a common effluent treatment plant here, it is yet to be realised.

While the DMK has fielded M. Venkatachalam in the constituency, K.R. Sivasubramanian is contesting in DMDK ticket and K. Kamaraj, a district functionary of MNM, is contesting in party ticket.

M. Venkatachalam was once the president of Agraharam panchayat and a familiar face in the constituency. K.S. Moorthy, the DMK in-charge for the region and incumbent Senthamangalam legislator, said that the Minister has failed to fulfil poll promises. Anti-incumbency factor is all set to favour the DMK nominee, he added. There is a long unending list of unkept promises, which the electorate are aware of and it would make them go for a change. For a constituency, that has returned a Minister twice, the growth or development is so poor, he added.