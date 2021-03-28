Palladam | Candidates promise to address challenges of diverse sectors

Infrastructure, water supply, and higher wages for powerloom weavers are the key demands

Palladam, one of the Assembly constituencies in the western region that is with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for 20 years, is looking for assurances from the candidates this election on issues such as infrastructure, water supply for agriculture, and better livelihood for powerloom weavers.

Palladam Assembly constituency covers one municipality, two panchayat unions, and parts of Tiruppur Corporation, including Pongalur, Palladam town, Koduvai, and parts of Tiruppur town. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate S.S. Ponmudi won here in 1996 and after that the Assembly constituency remained with the AIADMK.

This year, the AIADMK has fielded M.S.M. Anandan and the DMK front has nominated K. Muthurathinam of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), who contested in 2016 too. There are candidates from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Makkal Needhi Maiam also.

Palladam constituency has more number of women voters than men and is the largest in Tiruppur region, with 548 polling booths. The electorate are from diverse sectors, such as agriculture, powerloom, poultry, and textile processing.

“We want the newly-elected government to ensure that job working powerloom units get higher wages. There is no increase in wages for the last 10 years. Further, as use of autolooms are on the rise, the government should reserve some varieties to be woven using the normal power looms,” said Velusamy, a powerloom weaver.

According to K. Kandasamy of Paruvai village, ground water level is available at 500 feet to 1000 feet or below. Farmers in Palladam belt cultivate mainly vegetables and a major challenge for them is shortage of farm labour. “Several lands remain unused. Agriculture activities used to thrive in our villages when I was about 15 years old. Now, there is shortage of workers and water. The MNREGS workers should be permitted to work on farms as done in Kerala,” he said.

“While the opposition parties are focusing on price rise, the ruling party is highlighting the election manifesto promise of six free LPG cylinders a year and payment of ₹ 1,500 a month for women,” Mr. Velusamy added.

Both, Mr. Muthurathinam and Mr. Anandan are assuring the voters their efforts to ease traffic congestion in Palladam town. “The town needs a bypass road and an electric crematorium and I will ensure both these are implemented,” says Mr. Anandan.

“The people are unhappy with the AIADMK government on several agriculture policies. Palladam has about 50,000 powerlooms. These weavers are unhappy. The poultry sector needs better infrastructure such as a research centre and the textile dyeing units need financial support from the State government. I promise to address these,” says Mr. Muthurathinam.

“The wage issue for job working powerloom units is a complex one. I had taken part in discussions between textile manufacturers and jobworkers when I was the Minister earlier. I will find a permanent solution to this problem and will also construct a marketing centre and common facility centre for the powerloom weavers,” says Mr. Anandan.

With these assurances, both the candidates are confident of winning the elections.