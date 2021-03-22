AIADMK aims for a hat-trick in Salem South

Expansion of Gugai road and other important arterial roads is a major demand of the electors

Though AIADMK has won with huge margin from the Salem South constituency in the past two elections and is aiming for a hat-trick in the upcoming Assembly elections, the ruling alliance will now test its political luck with a new face fielded in the constituency this time.

While DMK front has fielded A.S. Saravanan, the AIADMK has fielded E. Balasubramaniam. The AMMK has fielded former MLA Venkatajalam S.E.

The constituency under the Salem Corporation has witnessed sizeable investment under the Smart Cities Mission. The redevelopment of old bus stand, rejuvenation and development of Thirumanimutharu river banks, construction of smart roads, redevelopment of VOC market are some of the major projects under way in the constituency.

The constituency mainly consists of chettiars and mudaliars, besides minorities. Expansion of the Gugai road and other important arterial roads in the region to meet the increasing traffic is a major demand of the electors.

Weaving, textile and silver anklet manufacturing are major industries here. Silver anklet manufacturers have been demanding setting up of a welfare board. Following the implementation of GST, the industries here have been facing various challenges. The increase in power tariffs and COVID-19 pandemic have also affected the industries.

The weaving community have been demanding various incentives to improve their sector. The Thriumanimutharu river has been polluted due to untreated effluents released from dyeing units. The release of effluents have often caused frothing in the river. Though schemes have been introduced under the Smart Cities Mission for development of the river and its banks, there has been not much progress in the work.

The electors have been demanding steps to maintain water bodies like Kumaragiri lake and ensure better storm water facilities since low- lying regions gets inundated during rain. Residents have also been demanding animal birth control measures as increase in stray dogs population is a persistent problem.