Pollution, a grave concern in the region

Farmers demand cold storage facility to stock turmeric

The constituency with 2.91 lakh electorates accounts for the largest number of voters in the district where agriculture, textile processing and power looms continue to be the major activities. Over one-third of the areas in corporation limits, town panchayats of Chithode and Nasiyanur and areas on the city outskirts come under the constituency that is facing pollution, traffic congestion, lack of basic amenities as a major issue.

It is indeed an herculean task for the DMK combine to prove that Erode West and Kongu region are no longer the fort for the AIADMK.

Untreated effluents discharged by textile processing units into Pitchaikaran Canal that finally mix with River Cauvery continue to be a major concern for the residents who complain of contamination of ground water for many years. Despite inspections by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials, the perennial problem remains unresolved as establishing common effluent treatment plants is seen as the only solution and the promises remain only in papers. Though a large number of residential areas and houses have come up in rural areas, little steps were taken to ease traffic congestion and improve the basic amenities.

Turmeric that is grown across the district is brought to the regulated market located in the constituency and farmers were demanding a cold storage facility to stock their products when price falls. They also wanted an integrated turmeric market to tap more opportunities. Encroachment of Perumpallam Canal and Kanirowther Kulam are yet to be removed despite court orders. Over 30,000 power loom units were located in Chithode and Veerappanchatiram that were struggling over an increase in yarn price and job loss to workers. Their long demand for a textile park is yet to take shape.

K.V. Ramalingam of AIADMK and S. Muthusamy of DMK are the key contestants who had been Ministers. While Mr. Ramalingam highlights the schemes implemented by the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2021, Mr. Muthusamy garners votes by projecting the party’s election manifesto. Mr. Muthusamy served as Transport Minister in MGR cabinet and as Health Minister in Jayalalithaa cabinet in 1991. He later joined the DMK and lost to Mr. Ramalingam in 2016. Both belong to the dominant Gounder community and tough fight is expected on the cards in the constituency.