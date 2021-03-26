Tough fight between Congress, PMK

The main contest this time is between S. Rajakumar of the Congress and Sithamalli Palanisamy of PMK.

The poll fever has just begun to rise in Mayiladuthurai constituency which has been allotted to allies by both the principal rivals AIADMK and DMK.

The main contest this time is between S. Rajakumar of the Congress and Sithamalli Palanisamy of PMK. Other candidates in the fray constitute R.K. Anbarasan of AMMK, Ravichandran of MNM and Kasiraman of NTK.

Last time, when there was a direct fight between the AIADMK and DMK, the AIADMK candidate V. Rathakrishnan defeated his opponent K. Anbazhagan by a margin of 4,544 votes.

Mr. Rajakumar had won from here in 2006 but lost to the AIADMK-backed DMDK candidate R. Arulselvan, by a narrow margin of 3,017 votes in 2011.

The PMK, which was a part of the DMK-Congress alliance in 2011 had chosen to contest alone in 2016, and ended up in the third position; its candidate A. Ayyappan could muster only 13,115 votes.

The victory margin was only by a few thousands of votes in both the previous elections, and hence, the mainstream candidates are campaigning rather hard to reach out to the electorate.

Now that the euphoria generated among the residents after formation of the new district with Mayiladuthurai as the headquarters has subsided, the long-term problems plaguing the constituency have gained prominence as the poll issues.

After being made the 38th district in Tamil Nadu, no major announcements were made for infrastructure upgrade.

The bus stand in the town is woefully inadequate to cater to the needs of the travelling public.

The sewage spills in the underground drainage system has annoyed the residents, C. Senthilvel, president of Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce said.

The residents fear that overflowing sewage at several points in the town could easily cause health hazards if not attended immediately. Traffic snarls are daily occurrences in the absence of bypass roads.

A large section of farmers is aggrieved over what they perceive as inadequate compensation given for the crops damaged by the unprecedented scale of unseasonal rainfall.

Though the government had decided to write off the agricultural loans, they are still uncertain about sustaining their livelihood. Sugarcane farmers, in particular, are peeved over the absence of steps to revive the Nadippisai Pulavar K.R. Ramasamy Cooperative Sugar Mill.

Nevertheless, the AIADMK leaders believe that the campaign by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the town last week had galvanised the cadre into reaching out to the electorate in right earnest.

‘The poll promises of six free cooking gas cylinders, the plan of action for upgrade of Government Hospital with more number of beds and state-of-art equipment, and washing machines have impressed the electorate,’ says the sitting AIADMK MLA V. Rathakrishnan.