Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Constituency Watch

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Civic amenities, a priority in Mylapore

For a constituency that has allowed no single party to hold sway, even electing a BJP candidate once, the bet is on how Mylapore will vote this time.

R. Nataraj, former Director-General of Police, who won the seat on the AIADMK ticket in 2016, is again contesting on behalf of the party. He will take on Dha. Velu, a long-time resident and former councillor of the DMK. Also in the fray are actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) high-level committee member Sripriya and K. Mahalakshmi of Naam Thamilar Katchi. M. Radha, a transwoman and one of the two transgender candidates across the State, is contesting as an Independent. Incidentally, the AIADMK won in 2006 and 2011.

“For many residents’ associations like ours, Mr. Nataraj has been an accessible MLA. Apart from utilising the MLA Local Area Development Scheme funds effectively, he has spearheaded positive initiatives for the community. Going forward, we want the streets to be made more pedestrian friendly, and have offered a proposal for the same,” says K. Viswanathan, secretary, Mylapore Residents Welfare Association.

Among the projects that were carried out in the area over the last five years include the construction of storm-water drains in a few areas, which used to get inundated during the rain, and desilting of temple tanks, says R. Chandrasekaran, founder, Raja Annamalaipuram Residents’ Association. “We want some additional focus now on the Buckingham Canal, which should be deepened and cleared of encroachments. Steps can also be taken to create greenery and plant trees along the bank,” he adds. Issues pertaining to traffic congestion on Santhome High Road as well as at junctions such as Luz need attention, some residents say. They have highlighted the need for clearing pavements in several areas of encroachments and addressing the issue of indiscriminate parking of vehicles on busy roads.

Among Mr. Nataraj’s areas of focus this time are the beautification of Mada streets around the famous Kapaleeshwarar Temple, establishing a shopping complex at Venkatesa Agraharam to accommodate roadside vendors, and coordination with the authorities to monitor and ensure that the Metro Rail project connecting Lighthouse to Nandanam goes on smoothly. “To address the traffic issues, I have proposed the construction of multi-level car parking facilities in each of the seven wards of the constituency. I also acknowledge concerns regarding water shortage and propose to identify tail-end consumer areas and ensure an equitable distribution of water,” he says.

Mr. Velu, once a councillor for Pattinapakkam, says that as a resident of the constituency, he is well aware of the needs of the people and will be accessible. “There are several basic issues that still need to be addressed, including the slow pace of housing projects for fishermen along the seashore. I will also focus on building a market for fishermen along the loop road, besides a hospital and community hall in the area. Our focus will be on developing the area in accordance with the promises made in the DMK manifesto and ensuring that those projects are implemented well,” he says.

With several temples within a radius of 2 km, Mr. Velu wants to create facilities for spiritual tourists from across the world.

