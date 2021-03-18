New faces face the battle in Srivilliputtur

Srivilliputtur constituency comprises Srivilliputtur town and panchayat unions of Srivilliputtur and Watrap. Besides, it has got few town panchayats like Watrap, Mamsapuram, Sundarapandiam, S. Kodikulam and W. Pudupatti.

Agriculture, weaving and milk sweet (paalgova) production are major occupation in the constituency.

Creation of a new taluk with Watrap as headquarters and bringing a Government Arts and Science College to the town in the fag end of its term are the major achievements of the AIADMK government. Other achievements of the sitting MLA, M. Chandraprabha, of the ruling party are creating a new Road Transport Office and a new depot for TNSTC.

Daily water supply is still a distant dream as it is supplied only once a week. The demand to renovate Andal Temple tank has been a non-starter, says Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate B. Abinaya (27). Both the Dravidian parties have been promising to execute Azhagaranai water scheme. “But it still remains a promise. I will strive to implement the scheme to fulfil the drinking water needs,” she said.

Similarly, the bus stand in the town is in a highly congested area.

Even the Madurai-Kochi highway runs through the East Car Street of the town. A by-pass road promised for years was yet to fructify.

Stating that she was pained to see the Cooperative Spinning Mill, where her grandfather had worked, to remain closed for more than two decades, Ms. Abinaya vouches to revive it.

R. Tamaraikani had held this seat for five times – four times on AIADMK ticket and once as an Independent.

Though Ms. Chandraprabha has remained non-controversial and had done her bit for the development of the constituency, the denial of seat for the sitting MLA has been a shock for her supporters.

The party ticket has gone to E.M. Manraj, son of a couple who had long association with the AIADMK. Mr. Chandraprabha’s supporters were further wounded after the party started ignoring her in election works.

Meanwhile, the seat has gone to Congress party on behalf of the Secular Progressive Alliance. The national party had last won from here in 1962. It has fielded a new face, P.S.W. Madhava Rao, a native of Watrap, who has his business in Chennai.

The Communist Party of India, which has a good base, has won from here twice in 2006 and 2011. The party is disappointed over not getting this seat.

While the strength of Secular Progressive Alliance looks good on paper, the outcome of the polls will depend on how well Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (S. Sangeetha Priya), Puthiya Tamilagam (Santhi), Makkal Needhi Maiam (K. Guruviah) and NTK reach out to the voters.