Journey to India Modern Tarun Tahiliani in conversation with Rosella Stephen

January 27, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The conversation between Rosella Stephen, Editor, The Hindu Sunday Magazine and Literary Review, and one of India’s foremost Fashion designer, Tarun Tahiliani, began with a mention of his book, Tarun Tahiliani: Journey to India Modern (Roli Books), which is a culmination of 25 years of the designer’s career. Stephen spoke about how the launch of the book at Mumbai Art Fair had become news. She added that this is unsurprising, because along with the more technical aspects of his work – the signature craft work and the structured drapes, the designer’s work is also about the storytelling, and the dramatic flare. “You can’t help but be a part of it.”

The conversation touched upon the various aspects of India’s journey with couture and fashion, and Tahiliani noted that it is time, he thinks, for Indian fashion to “put the Maharaha and the tiger to bed.” The India we grew up with is very different from the India of today, and he spoke about the change from his first showing in Milan in 2003, where the big conversation had been about how to keep the Indian identity but not become an “embroidered frock fest”. He remembered the navigating that by using specifics like jewelled t-shirts and chinkari in pantsuits. And while he said that back then, this had been way ahead of the times, with Indian markets not even ready to manufacture these, now many studios, including his own, are coming into their own.

Read our live updates of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Day 2

He spoke of the dust settling, and Indian fashion industry brimming with opportunities and new ideas. “The gen z are more relaxed in their skin,” he said, adding that now, the industry is entering a nice time, and there is a huge diversity in what designers do. And while once, Indian fashion tended to become costume-like, this is now changing.

Tahiliani also spoke about a session at the Kolkata Literary Meet with Laila Tyabji, where they spoke about how there is “no conflict between handloom and fashion,”, adding that they’d just needed time to know how to cut and style handloom, since handloom fabric has traditionally not been woven to be cut into shapes. “We learnt to do that by trial and error,” said Tahiliani. Now, with contemporary designs that can be worn easily, and more structured drapes, Tahiliani feels that more traditional handlooms are making their way into fashion.

Stephen also spoke to Tahiliani about the success of Tasva, the men’s traditional wear brand born out of the collaboration between the designer and the Aditya Birla group. Stephen noted that Tahiliani is perhaps one of the only designer who has successfully straddled the world of couture and another of a brand like Tasva. Speaking about the genesis of Tasva, Tahiliani spoke about how there was a belief once in people that India would lose interest in ethnicity and her own culture, but “Indian fashion is going nowhere”. “Everyone thinks Indian fashion is textile, colour, and embroidery. It’s not just that. It’s the way Indians drape fabric,” he added, and talked about the years it can take to learn the art of draping. The scructured drape, for Tahiliani, is what he finds most interesting.

Tahiliani and Stephen also spoke about the business of fashion, and Tahilliani admitted that it took him a long time to understand that fashion is a business.

Stephen then asked Tahiliani to speak about the eco system he’s created around him, and noted that several successful designers have both worked and learnt from Tahiliani. She mentioned designer Amit Agarwal, who worked with Tahiliani close to two decades ago, and credits the latter with teaching him to look through the lens of humour, even during difficult times.

The conversation touched on several other aspects of both Tahiliani’s own journey, and a larger overview of the Indian fashion industry, bringing in topics such the challenges of dressing stars and having showstoppers, the early years of the Indian fashion industry, and the conditions under which craftspeople often find themselves working. Tahiliani narrated anecdotes from his career, and spoke about how, during the pandemic, he’d contended with the disruptions to the industry. Speaking on the condition of labourers working in the industry today, he said “if you want to make beautiful things, they must be made in decent surroundings”.