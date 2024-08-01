GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Wayanad landslides LIVE: rescue operations to continue; death toll crosses 200

As many as 191 persons were reported missing; harsh terrain came in the way of rescue efforts by personnel of various forces; 1,592 persons were rescued from the ravaged sites in two days and moved to various hospitals; 99 persons are under treatment

Updated - August 01, 2024 08:03 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 07:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People who were stranded at Attamala after a massive landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad cross the temporary bridge to safety on July 31, 2024.

People who were stranded at Attamala after a massive landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad cross the temporary bridge to safety on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Rescue operations will continue on Thursday as the death toll in the landslides that devastated Chooral Mala and Mundakkai areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala crossed 200. 

Read | Wayanad landslides highlights on July 31

Personnel of the Army, Defence Security Corps (DSC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Forest and Fire and Rescue Service picked through the debris strewn across the affected areas with the support of volunteers and rescue equipment, including earth movers.

Extremely heavy rain triggered the landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early on Tuesday, leaving at least 167 people dead and more than 200 injured. Another 191 people were missing. The Kerala Government has opened two control rooms to attend to distress calls from citizens ( 9656938689 and 8086010833). 

Watch | Understanding the Wayanad landslides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 as compensation for the injured. Union Minister Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha said ₹145 crore was disbursed for Kerala from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). 

Track the latest updates here:
  • August 01, 2024 07:59
    Amit Shah, Pinarayi Vijayan cross swords over advance warning ahead of Kerala tragedy

    The Centre and Kerala crossed swords on Wednesday over advance weather warnings for the State and the disaster response in the wake of the catastrophic landslide that claimed over 200 lives and levelled three villages in Vythithiri taluk of Wayanad district a day earlier.

    In Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Kerala government did not gauge the severity of the situation accurately despite the Centre despatching nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the State on July 23. “Had those blaming the [Central] government read the warnings, the situation would have been different,” he said.

    In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took issue with Mr. Shah’s statement, asserting that the Centre dispatched the NDRF teams at the State government’s behest, given the intensifying monsoon, and not on its own volition. The State government moved an NDRF unit to Wayanad well in advance, he said. 

    Read the full story here.

