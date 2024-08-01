Rescue operations will continue on Thursday as the death toll in the landslides that devastated Chooral Mala and Mundakkai areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala crossed 200.

Personnel of the Army, Defence Security Corps (DSC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Forest and Fire and Rescue Service picked through the debris strewn across the affected areas with the support of volunteers and rescue equipment, including earth movers.

Extremely heavy rain triggered the landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early on Tuesday, leaving at least 167 people dead and more than 200 injured. Another 191 people were missing. The Kerala Government has opened two control rooms to attend to distress calls from citizens ( 9656938689 and 8086010833).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 as compensation for the injured. Union Minister Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha said ₹145 crore was disbursed for Kerala from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).