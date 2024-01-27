GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This story is part of
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | As it happened
The Hindu Lit Fest, a two-day literary festival, is underway in Chennai.
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 Day 2 | In pictures

Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion Perumal Murugan and Azhagiya Periyavan in conversation (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Annihilating caste is a joint effort, says writer Azhagiya Periyavan

The Hindu Bureau
You're reading this story
A Viral World: Countering Fake News | Sreenivasan Jain, N. Ram and Pratik Sinha in conversation with Ziya us Salam, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A viral world: countering fake news

Sudipta Datta
Anuja Chauhan, Harini Nagendra, Kiran Manral and Tarun Mehrishi in Conversation with K.C.Vijayakumar at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at The Hindu Pavilion hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit for Life | A crime wave: Detecting what makes mystery writers tick

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
‘The Body Politic’ Pushpamala N, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘The Body Politic’, and a tribute to Gauri Lankesh

Radhika Santhanam
Doubled Distilled Fiction Daisy Rockwell in conversation with K. Srilata at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘Translation is like a journey which has many stages’

Soma Basu
India’s Last High Commissioner to Pakistan: The Inside Story | Ajay Bisaria in conversation with Varghese K. George, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | India’s Last High Commissioner to Pakistan: the inside story

Sudipta Datta
Dalit History: Text and Context Reading and reconstructing Dalit history through Dalit non-fiction Stalin Rajangam in conversation with G. Gurusamy (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘Written text cannot be the only source for writing Dalit history’

The Hindu Bureau
Journey to India Modern: Tarun Tahillani in conversation with Rosella Stephen at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Concert Hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Journey to India | Modern Tarun Tahiliani in conversation

Swati Daftuar
Beyond the kitchen: Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape Chef Manu Chandra, Chef Sashi Cheliah, Chef Thomas Zacharias in conversation with Shonali Muthalaly, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A recipe for success

Priyadarshini Paitandy
A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family: Tarana Husain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan in Conversation with Deepa S. Reddy at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at The Hindu Pavilion hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A taste of memory with Tarana Hussain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan

Sangita Rajan
Act of God: Kannan Gill in conversation with Anuradha Menon, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | For Kanan Gill, writing was more freeing than stand-up

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Amish and Bhavna Roy in conversation with Anita Ratnam at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert hall in Chennai.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Idol worshipping makes you intuitively liberal, says Amish Tripathi

Swati Daftuar
Gayatri Nair interacts with the audience as she conducts a workshop on ‘How to be a pro smartphone photographer’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 27, 2024.

Learning and fun at a workshop on smartphone photography

Zubeda Hamid
The Sporting Heroine: Taapsee Pannu, with Vidya Singh at the The Hindu Lit fest 2024 on Friday.

The Sporting Heroine: The trials and triumph of Taapsee Pannu

Archana Subramanian
Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff in conversation with Rosella Stephen at The Hindu Lit Fest on January 26

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Podcasters Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff: too woke to be funny

Neha Vineet Mehrotra
Anita Ratnam, in conversation with Shalin Maria Lawrence, at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on Friday.

India wasn’t born on August 15, 1947; it was born on the day the Constitution came into existence, says activist Shalin Maria Lawrence

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Distinguished Professor of History and Politics, Ashoka University, and former Governor of West Bengal; Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited; Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu; and L.V. Navneeth, CEO, THG Publishing Private Limited, and Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer, G Square, at the inauguration of the 12th edition of The Hindu’s Flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

Books cannot claim perfection, but can and should claim honesty and evoke trust: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau
Author Ronya Othmann in conversation with Kathrina Gorgen at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | The responsibility of literature is to keep memories alive: Ronya Othmann

Soma Basu
Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi addressing The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Gopalkrishna Gandhi remembers his grandfather, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things

Zubeda Hamid
Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, Ziya us Salam in conversation with Varghese K. George about the Muslim identity and politics at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024. (right to left)

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Muslim identity in the age of anti-Muslim hate

Udhav Naig
Swadeshi Steam: V.O.Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire - a session by historians A.R.Venkatachalapathy and Ramachandra Guha (not in picture) at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

Swadeshi Steam: How an indigenous maritime company challenged the mighty British

Radhika Santhanam
Ashish Rajadhyaksha unravels the life and legacy of artist Vivan Sundaram at The Hindu Lit Fest festival 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

A look at Vivan Sundaram’s legacy

Swati Daftuar
(Right to Left) Anuradha Menon, Cyrus Broacha and Kanan Gill in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at (The Hindu Pavilion) Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Stand-up comedy is not a joke

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Neeraja Chowdhury in conversation with Ramya Kannan at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Jan. 26

A ringside view of the inner workings of power

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Author and Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik speaks at the Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Insights into Jainism by Devdutt Pattanaik

Swati Daftuar
People participates at The Hindu Lit Fest, a two day festival in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Food defines India’s plurality, says Subodh Kerkar

Sudipta Datta
Shashi Tharoor in conversation with David Davidar at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

Wizard of words: Shashi Tharoor

Swati Daftuar
Tamil writer Charu Nivedita in conversation with his translator Nandini Krishnan at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

My life and text are continuous journey of transgression, says Charu Nivedita

B. Kolappan
The Maverick politician, Mani Shankar Aiyar with Chandan Gowda at the The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Country cannot be run with the PM as the “head priest”: Mani Shankar Aiyar

The Hindu Bureau
Sudhanva Deshpande at The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Recalling legendary theatre personality Habib Tanvir who turned rural folk into actors

Udhav Naig
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Annihilating caste is a joint effort, says writer Azhagiya Periyavan

He says it was important to remember B.R. Ambedkar’s statement that caste was a state of mind

January 27, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion Perumal Murugan and Azhagiya Periyavan in conversation (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion Perumal Murugan and Azhagiya Periyavan in conversation (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Annihilation of caste, although an onerous task, has to happen and it can be done only through a joint effort, said writer Azhagiya Periyavan while speaking at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 here on Saturday.

In a discussion with writer Perumal Murugan, titled “Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion,” Mr. Periyavan said it was fearful to hear voices saying that caste cannot be annihilated. Emphasising that caste accorded dignity to one person and indignity to another, he said there was a huge difference between someone asking him, “Aren’t you a writer?” and “Aren’t you that Dalit writer?” He said it was important to remember B.R. Ambedkar’s statement that caste was a state of mind.

Dalit literature

Mr. Periyavan said Dalit literature, which emerged in a big way in Tamil in the 1990s coinciding with Ambedkar’s birth centenary, has had a huge impact in the past three decades. He said he could confidently say that if ten best contemporary Tamil writers have to be named, five of them will be Dalits. He said Tamil literature getting translated into English gained momentum after the emergence of Dalit literature.

Read our live updates of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Day 2

He said portrayal of Dalit lives by non-Dalits could be considered as Dalit literature or writings towards human equality if they were written without patronising the Dalits and after properly comprehending their voices for their rights. He, however, said a lot of such writings had been severely problematic. He added writers such as Mr. Perumal Murugan, Su. Venugopal and Pa. Jayaprakasam were among the few exceptions who properly portrayed Dalit lives without patronising them.

On his novel Vallisai, which was based on historical research about the efforts by Dalit leaders in the past to abolish the practice of playing Parai instrument owing to the stigma associated with it, he said while he did not have a problem with Parai being played as an art form by everyone, playing of the instrument during deaths was avoidable. He pointed out that though Tamils have historically used more than a hundred musical instruments made from hide, stigma was associated only with Parai.

