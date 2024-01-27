GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This story is part of
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | As it happened
The Hindu Lit Fest, a two-day literary festival, is underway in Chennai.
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 Day 2 | In pictures

S. Somanath, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

During a launch, we manage the most complex activities with utmost calm, in an organised and disciplined manner: ISRO chief

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
You're reading this story
Arjun Appadurai, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Social media, Internet, loss of economic sovereignty, and spread of human rights: Arjun Appadurai on the factors that have led to the rise of the Right wing

Udhav Naig
Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion Perumal Murugan and Azhagiya Periyavan in conversation (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Annihilating caste is a joint effort, says writer Azhagiya Periyavan

The Hindu Bureau
A Viral World: Countering Fake News | Sreenivasan Jain, N. Ram and Pratik Sinha in conversation with Ziya us Salam, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A viral world: countering fake news

Sudipta Datta
Anuja Chauhan, Harini Nagendra, Kiran Manral and Tarun Mehrishi in Conversation with K.C.Vijayakumar at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at The Hindu Pavilion hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit for Life | A crime wave: Detecting what makes mystery writers tick

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
‘The Body Politic’ Pushpamala N, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘The Body Politic’, and a tribute to Gauri Lankesh

Radhika Santhanam
Doubled Distilled Fiction Daisy Rockwell in conversation with K. Srilata at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘Translation is like a journey which has many stages’

Soma Basu
India’s Last High Commissioner to Pakistan: The Inside Story | Ajay Bisaria in conversation with Varghese K. George, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | India’s Last High Commissioner to Pakistan: the inside story

Sudipta Datta
Dalit History: Text and Context Reading and reconstructing Dalit history through Dalit non-fiction Stalin Rajangam in conversation with G. Gurusamy (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘Written text cannot be the only source for writing Dalit history’

The Hindu Bureau
Journey to India Modern: Tarun Tahillani in conversation with Rosella Stephen at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Concert Hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Journey to India | Modern Tarun Tahiliani in conversation

Swati Daftuar
Beyond the kitchen: Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape Chef Manu Chandra, Chef Sashi Cheliah, Chef Thomas Zacharias in conversation with Shonali Muthalaly, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A recipe for success

Priyadarshini Paitandy
A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family: Tarana Husain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan in Conversation with Deepa S. Reddy at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at The Hindu Pavilion hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A taste of memory with Tarana Hussain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan

Sangita Rajan
Act of God: Kannan Gill in conversation with Anuradha Menon, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | For Kanan Gill, writing was more freeing than stand-up

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Amish and Bhavna Roy in conversation with Anita Ratnam at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert hall in Chennai.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Idol worshipping makes you intuitively liberal, says Amish Tripathi

Swati Daftuar
Gayatri Nair interacts with the audience as she conducts a workshop on ‘How to be a pro smartphone photographer’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 27, 2024.

Learning and fun at a workshop on smartphone photography

Zubeda Hamid
The Sporting Heroine: Taapsee Pannu, with Vidya Singh at the The Hindu Lit fest 2024 on Friday.

The Sporting Heroine: The trials and triumph of Taapsee Pannu

Archana Subramanian
Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff in conversation with Rosella Stephen at The Hindu Lit Fest on January 26

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Podcasters Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff: too woke to be funny

Neha Vineet Mehrotra
Anita Ratnam, in conversation with Shalin Maria Lawrence, at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on Friday.

India wasn’t born on August 15, 1947; it was born on the day the Constitution came into existence, says activist Shalin Maria Lawrence

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Distinguished Professor of History and Politics, Ashoka University, and former Governor of West Bengal; Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited; Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu; and L.V. Navneeth, CEO, THG Publishing Private Limited, and Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer, G Square, at the inauguration of the 12th edition of The Hindu’s Flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

Books cannot claim perfection, but can and should claim honesty and evoke trust: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau
Author Ronya Othmann in conversation with Kathrina Gorgen at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | The responsibility of literature is to keep memories alive: Ronya Othmann

Soma Basu
Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi addressing The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Gopalkrishna Gandhi remembers his grandfather, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things

Zubeda Hamid
Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, Ziya us Salam in conversation with Varghese K. George about the Muslim identity and politics at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024. (right to left)

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Muslim identity in the age of anti-Muslim hate

Udhav Naig
Swadeshi Steam: V.O.Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire - a session by historians A.R.Venkatachalapathy and Ramachandra Guha (not in picture) at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

Swadeshi Steam: How an indigenous maritime company challenged the mighty British

Radhika Santhanam
Ashish Rajadhyaksha unravels the life and legacy of artist Vivan Sundaram at The Hindu Lit Fest festival 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

A look at Vivan Sundaram’s legacy

Swati Daftuar
(Right to Left) Anuradha Menon, Cyrus Broacha and Kanan Gill in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at (The Hindu Pavilion) Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Stand-up comedy is not a joke

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Neeraja Chowdhury in conversation with Ramya Kannan at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Jan. 26

A ringside view of the inner workings of power

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Author and Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik speaks at the Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Insights into Jainism by Devdutt Pattanaik

Swati Daftuar
People participates at The Hindu Lit Fest, a two day festival in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Food defines India’s plurality, says Subodh Kerkar

Sudipta Datta
Shashi Tharoor in conversation with David Davidar at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

Wizard of words: Shashi Tharoor

Swati Daftuar
Tamil writer Charu Nivedita in conversation with his translator Nandini Krishnan at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

My life and text are continuous journey of transgression, says Charu Nivedita

B. Kolappan
The Maverick politician, Mani Shankar Aiyar with Chandan Gowda at the The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Country cannot be run with the PM as the “head priest”: Mani Shankar Aiyar

The Hindu Bureau
Sudhanva Deshpande at The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Recalling legendary theatre personality Habib Tanvir who turned rural folk into actors

Udhav Naig
During a launch, we manage the most complex activities with utmost calm, in an organised and disciplined manner: ISRO chief

Somnath says it is important to give youngsters the freedom to take decisions for, that is the ideal way to extract the best from them

January 27, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Madhuvanti S Krishnan
Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
S. Somanath, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

S. Somanath, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Think of a typical day involving a rocket launch, and one is sure to imagine a control room where chaos reigns supreme, and the people involved in the launch, moving about frenziedly. Somnath S, chairman, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), debunked this myth, at The Hindu Lit Fest’s session ‘Transformative Leadership in ISRO: My Experience’, as he revealed, “During a launch, everyone in the main centre is at ease; they manage the most complex activities with the utmost calm, in an organised and disciplined manner.”

He spoke of multiple stalwarts in the organisation, including Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Madhavan Nair, among others, who revolutionised leadership and work culture in the organisation. “In the 1960s, there was space race between Russia and the U.S. Though India wasn’t a space power then, Vikram Sarabhai had great dreams for the future. He went on to create what ISRO is today. Though there was no clarity on how rockets or satellites were to be built, undeterred, he would often work through the night to come up with what could be done.”

After his demise came Satish Dhawan who brought in multiple changes in the organisation, and things became more structured, explained Mr. Somnath. “He started the SLV programme which was a gamechanger, and also brought in Abdul Kalam. Dhawan closed down multiple programmes in the organisation for they wouldn’t bring in any outcomes; he left open only those programmes that would bring results. This was a gamechanger and resulted in bringing in the SLV programme. The Dhawan diagram, a graph which would talk of the kind of programmes that could be done, was popular. “He was a visionary who foresaw many things which we would go on to do in the future,” he said.

As for Kalam, elaborates Mr. Somnath, his uniqueness lay in identifying the right people for the right job. He also had a habit where he would ensure that only people from different states were put together in teams. Another method he brought in was configuration control — what was defined had to be written down, drawings had to be made, and changes could not be made after that. He also created a culture of quality assurance processes which ISRO follows till date. His biggest competencies however, continues Mr. Somnath, were with people, “He could make leaders out of ordinary individuals. When I joined ISRO, Kalam was leaving to join the DRDO. However, I was fortunate that people from the ASLV programme like Madhavan Nair, who were APJ’s deputies, joined the team. Many of them and their methods of dealing with problems, was just like Kalam. So, it felt like his presence was hovering around.”

Inspiration abounds

Mr. Somnath also pointed out how, at ISRO, unlike other organisations, newcomers had the opportunity to choose whom they wanted to work under. “We do not train newcomers. When I joined, for instance, my boss gave me a choice to observe my seniors for a month and then let him know about which boss I wanted to work under. It was like a gurukul system in the organisation.”

He also added how ISRO gave importance to what youngsters thought, “Even though I am a chairman, youngsters can question me. Great ideas come out of such discussions. For instance, when we launched 104 satellites at one go, we didn’t know how to separate them without collision between different satellites. So, a sequence had to be created in such a manner that they would not collide for at least 10-20 orbits. No one was able to find such a solution. In one meeting, finally, an experience without much experience came up with a solution. However, the idea was implemented successfully. Hence, new ideas from youngsters are always welcome.”

Mr. Somnath also stressed on how it was important to give youngsters the freedom to take decisions for, that was the ideal way to extract the best from them. “It is a powerful feeling to be able to take decisions. When we allow youngsters to do so, they achieve great things. He concluded the session by saying, “Leadership isn’t about some individuals; rather, it is about the ability to transform people along with you. The spirit of the team is what drives the organisation and becomes an integral part of the success story.”

