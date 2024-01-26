A look at Vivan Sundaram’s legacy

January 26, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

“When an artist passes away, you see their entire life work in a flash … it’s as though the artist and the artwork meld, fuse into a familiar whole,” said art scholar, curator, and cultural theorist Ashish Rajadhyaksha, while paying tribute to the late Vivan Sundaram, one of India’s most prominent contemporary artists, during a talk at the Hindu Lit Fest 2024 titled “Remembering Vivan Sundaram: A Journey Through Images.”

Mr. Sundaram passed away on March 29, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that merged seamlessly with his art, reflecting India’s political, cultural, and social transformations. Mr. Rajadhyaksha’s discussion delved into Sundaram’s life, exploring its evolution and the broader impact on Indian art.

Mr. Rajadhyaksha began his talk by remembering the days after Mr. Sundaram’s demise, and noting how so many people had referred to him as Vivan. Social media and the internet were flooded with personal and deeply felt tributes to a man who had defined the Indian era of modern art and is often described as the artist who brought the concept of installation art to India. “It was startling to see how many people felt like they knew him, and felt like they’d lost someone they knew,” Mr. Rajadhyaksha said.

Using images of Mr. Sundaram’s work and clips of movies exploring his projects, Mr. Rajadhyaksha took the audience on a journey of the artist’s life and work. The first painting he projected for the audience was a 1980s oil work that brought together luminous colours and a distinct treatment of landscape that would later become Mr. Sundaram’s style, along with a specific reference to the defining image of the 1970s – the incident of the custodial rape that came to be known as the Mathura rape case.

The talk expanded to Mr. Sundaram’s Kasauli years, where he utilized a villa he inherited from his mother to organize events focusing on art, theatre, and film. Mr. Rajadhyaksha highlighted the documentation of this period in the book Kasauli Art Centre 1976-1981 (Tulika Books) and emphasized Mr. Sundaram’s shift from the innocence of the ‘80s to a more radicalised understanding of political art. Early, more modest evidence of this transformation was evident in works like Penal Settlement, inspired by Mr. Sundaram’s visit to Auschwitz.

While displaying another work from a series called Engine Oil in charcoal on paper – darkly dystopian drawings in thick charcoal – made in the middle of what was the planet’s first post-modern war, Mr. Rajadhyaksha said, “Nothing had prepared us for this shift,” to a “darker, more threatening representation of state totalitarianism”.

The audience was then taken through other examples – from Gang of Three, an emergency period work featuring Indira Gandhi’s visage atop a mushroom cloud, to another one titled Safdar and Moloyshree, in the wake of Safdar Hashmi’s death. By them, Sundaram had shifted much of his organisational energy away from Kasauli – he stopped making oil paintings and the Kasauli events, and turned to expanded art, truly exploding the era of the national modern.

Mr. Rajadhyaksha next took the audience to Sundaram’s massive project titled Memorial, in the wake of the Babri Masjid demolition and the riots that followed, to another one that took over the entire Victoria Memorial. Mr. Sundaram’s works had by now become massive, and the nature of his materials had increased, as had the collaborators, from photographers and filmmakers to technicians, publishers, carpenters and artists. Later, Mr. Sundaram would work on another breakthrough project – Gaga Waka: Making Strange, a culmination of his growing interest in using waste matter in his installations.

Mr. Rajadhyaksha ended the talk with a larger overview of Mr. Sundaram’s legacy, emphasising how it had changed from the Kasauli mode to something larger and wider – spanning locations, cities, materials and collaborators.

It was not limited to those who worked with him and knew him as Vivan. Now, it also included viewers who became fellow artmakers, and as soon as they stepped into his work, they were no longer strangers.

