This story is part of
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | As it happened
The Hindu Lit Fest, a two-day literary festival, is underway in Chennai.
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 Day 2 | In pictures

S. Somanath, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

During a launch, we manage the most complex activities with utmost calm, in an organised and disciplined manner: ISRO chief

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Arjun Appadurai, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Social media, Internet, loss of economic sovereignty, and spread of human rights: Arjun Appadurai on the factors that have led to the rise of the Right wing

Udhav Naig
Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion Perumal Murugan and Azhagiya Periyavan in conversation (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Annihilating caste is a joint effort, says writer Azhagiya Periyavan

The Hindu Bureau
Chandan Gowda in conversation with Suresh Seshadri at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Moral conversations absent from our education system: Chandan Gowda

Zubeda Hamid
A Viral World: Countering Fake News | Sreenivasan Jain, N. Ram and Pratik Sinha in conversation with Ziya us Salam, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A viral world: countering fake news

Sudipta Datta
Anuja Chauhan, Harini Nagendra, Kiran Manral and Tarun Mehrishi in Conversation with K.C.Vijayakumar at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at The Hindu Pavilion hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit for Life | A crime wave: Detecting what makes mystery writers tick

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
‘The Body Politic’ Pushpamala N, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘The Body Politic’, and a tribute to Gauri Lankesh

Radhika Santhanam
Doubled Distilled Fiction Daisy Rockwell in conversation with K. Srilata at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘Translation is like a journey which has many stages’

Soma Basu
India’s Last High Commissioner to Pakistan: The Inside Story | Ajay Bisaria in conversation with Varghese K. George, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | India’s Last High Commissioner to Pakistan: the inside story

Sudipta Datta
Dalit History: Text and Context Reading and reconstructing Dalit history through Dalit non-fiction Stalin Rajangam in conversation with G. Gurusamy (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘Written text cannot be the only source for writing Dalit history’

Pon Vasanth B.A
Journey to India Modern: Tarun Tahillani in conversation with Rosella Stephen at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Concert Hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Journey to India | Modern Tarun Tahiliani in conversation

Swati Daftuar
Beyond the kitchen: Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape Chef Manu Chandra, Chef Sashi Cheliah, Chef Thomas Zacharias in conversation with Shonali Muthalaly, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A recipe for success

Priyadarshini Paitandy
A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family: Tarana Husain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan in Conversation with Deepa S. Reddy at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at The Hindu Pavilion hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Holding on to food, bonding over spices, and the taste of memory

Sangita Rajan
Act of God: Kannan Gill in conversation with Anuradha Menon, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | For Kanan Gill, writing was more freeing than stand-up

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Amish and Bhavna Roy in conversation with Anita Ratnam at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert hall in Chennai.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Idol worshipping makes you intuitively liberal, says Amish Tripathi

Swati Daftuar
Gayatri Nair interacts with the audience as she conducts a workshop on ‘How to be a pro smartphone photographer’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 27, 2024.

Learning and fun at a workshop on smartphone photography

Zubeda Hamid
The Sporting Heroine: Taapsee Pannu, with Vidya Singh at the The Hindu Lit fest 2024 on Friday.

The Sporting Heroine: The trials and triumph of Taapsee Pannu

Archana Subramanian
Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff in conversation with Rosella Stephen at The Hindu Lit Fest on January 26

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Podcasters Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff: too woke to be funny

Neha Vineet Mehrotra
Anita Ratnam, in conversation with Shalin Maria Lawrence, at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on Friday.

India wasn’t born on August 15, 1947; it was born on the day the Constitution came into existence, says activist Shalin Maria Lawrence

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Distinguished Professor of History and Politics, Ashoka University, and former Governor of West Bengal; Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited; Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu; and L.V. Navneeth, CEO, THG Publishing Private Limited, and Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer, G Square, at the inauguration of the 12th edition of The Hindu’s Flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

Books cannot claim perfection, but can and should claim honesty and evoke trust: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau
Author Ronya Othmann in conversation with Kathrina Gorgen at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | The responsibility of literature is to keep memories alive: Ronya Othmann

Soma Basu
Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi addressing The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Gopalkrishna Gandhi remembers his grandfather, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things

Zubeda Hamid
Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, Ziya us Salam in conversation with Varghese K. George about the Muslim identity and politics at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024. (right to left)

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Muslim identity in the age of anti-Muslim hate

Udhav Naig
Swadeshi Steam: V.O.Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire - a session by historians A.R.Venkatachalapathy and Ramachandra Guha (not in picture) at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

Swadeshi Steam: How an indigenous maritime company challenged the mighty British

Radhika Santhanam
Ashish Rajadhyaksha unravels the life and legacy of artist Vivan Sundaram at The Hindu Lit Fest festival 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

A look at Vivan Sundaram’s legacy

Swati Daftuar
(Right to Left) Anuradha Menon, Cyrus Broacha and Kanan Gill in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at (The Hindu Pavilion) Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Stand-up comedy is not a joke

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Neeraja Chowdhury in conversation with Ramya Kannan at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Jan. 26

A ringside view of the inner workings of power

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Author and Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik speaks at the Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Insights into Jainism by Devdutt Pattanaik

Swati Daftuar
People participates at The Hindu Lit Fest, a two day festival in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Food defines India’s plurality, says Subodh Kerkar

Sudipta Datta
Shashi Tharoor in conversation with David Davidar at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

Wizard of words: Shashi Tharoor

Swati Daftuar
Tamil writer Charu Nivedita in conversation with his translator Nandini Krishnan at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

My life and text are continuous journey of transgression, says Charu Nivedita

B. Kolappan
The Maverick politician, Mani Shankar Aiyar with Chandan Gowda at the The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Country cannot be run with the PM as the “head priest”: Mani Shankar Aiyar

The Hindu Bureau
Sudhanva Deshpande at The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Recalling legendary theatre personality Habib Tanvir who turned rural folk into actors

Udhav Naig
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Moral conversations absent from our education system: Chandan Gowda

January 27, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
Chandan Gowda in conversation with Suresh Seshadri at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Chandan Gowda in conversation with Suresh Seshadri at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Half of us in India, said Chandan Gowda, have had a modern education — a dry, unevocative, British-induced utilitarian education, the goal of which is to make one employable anywhere in an industrialised society. The other half, the one that hasn’t had this education, has a whole range of other moral conversations and living traditions that the first half has been actively removed from.

Mr. Gowda, author of Another India: Events, Memories, People, was in conversation with Suresh Seshadri, national business editor, The Hindu, at The Hindu’s Lit Fest 2024, on Saturday, January 27.

The shrinking of the moral imagination in present times, said Mr. Seshadri, was a running theme, woven through the vignettes of people and folklore in the book. One illustration of this that Mr. Gowda presented, was making moral arguments in support of democracy or equality: many of these perhaps today, would be drawn from the Constitution, but there are, he said “many other imaginations of equality.” In a country as diverse as India, these could be sect-based, community or religion-based, but most of these moral conversations are absent from our education system. One would be lucky, he pointed out, if one had come across some Sangam literature for instance, in a Tamil class at school, and, he went on to make an argument for a certain training in some philosophy, from a variety of sources, to be part of the education system. This was not to say that one had to accept tradition unquestioningly he later emphasised — tradition, he said, has always questioned itself.

On how we view our past, Mr. Gowda said that modernity distorts our sense of it — it presents a linear picture of society that has progressed from tribal communities, to agricultural and so on to the modern, and since the West has successfully gone through this, it has also become the goal for India, where to date, all of these societies still exist. In this relentless pursuit of modernity, Mr. Gowda said, there was no sense of irony. “Where is this certainty coming from,” he asked. “That this the way we are headed and this is a good way?”

