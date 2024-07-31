Rains receded in parts of Karnataka including Shivamogga and Kodagu districts on Wednesday. There was drizzling in several parts of Sagar, Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks early in the morning. However, Kodagu continues to remain on alert.

Also Read : Karnataka rains highlights

In the wake of heavy rainfall, the Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada district declared a holiday today for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatakal taluks. With the India Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and pre university colleges in the district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, water supply to many areas in Mangaluru was affected on July 31 following damage to the 1100 mm Thumbe-Padil water supply line. Restoration of the railway track at the landslip location between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations is progressing despite challenging weather conditions, South Western Railway said on Tuesday.

Also Read: With Incessant rainfall, outflow from reservoirs in north Karnataka increased

Traffic between Mangaluru and Madikeri too came to a halt for sometime on Tuesday following a landslip at Shekhamale. The India Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for Kodagu for the next 48 hours.