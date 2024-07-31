GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Karnataka rains LIVE updates: Rains recede in Shivamogga, Kodagu; latter continues to be on alert

Flood warnings have been issued to people in the downstream in the Kodagu district

Updated - July 31, 2024 11:48 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 11:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A connected road at Kallapu submerged with the water of river Nethravathi during the rain in Mangaluru on July 30, 2024.

A connected road at Kallapu submerged with the water of river Nethravathi during the rain in Mangaluru on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Rains receded in parts of Karnataka including Shivamogga and Kodagu districts on Wednesday. There was drizzling in several parts of Sagar, Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks early in the morning. However, Kodagu continues to remain on alert. 

In the wake of heavy rainfall, the Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada district declared a holiday today for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatakal taluks. With the India Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and pre university colleges in the district on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, water supply to many areas in Mangaluru was affected on July 31 following damage to the 1100 mm Thumbe-Padil water supply line. Restoration of the railway track at the landslip location between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations is progressing despite challenging weather conditions, South Western Railway said on Tuesday. 

Traffic between Mangaluru and Madikeri too came to a halt for sometime on Tuesday following a landslip at Shekhamale. The India Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for Kodagu for the next 48 hours. 

  • July 31, 2024 11:48
    Minister Santhosh Lad leaves for Wayanad on instructions of CM Siddaramaiah

    On the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has left for flood-affected Wayanad.

    The Chief Minister gave an instruction over the phone to join hands with the Kerala government to provide all necessary assistance including relief works and rescue of the victims in the flood-affected areas to help protect the lives and health of the people.

    Minister Santosh Lad, who left for Wayanad on receiving the phone call, is currently in constant touch with the Chief Minister’s office of Kerala State.

    The Chief Minister has instructed to take urgent and rapid measures for the rescue of Kannadigas caught in the disaster. All necessary steps are being taken in this regard, he said.

  • July 31, 2024 11:43
    Truck carrying plywood sheets turns turtle near Doddathappale village in Sakaleshpur

    A truck carrying plywood sheets turned turtle near Doddathappale village in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday night. 

    The accident occurred as the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the narrow stretch of the NH 75, between Sakaleshpur and Maranahalli, that saw multiple incidents of landslips. Riyaz, the driver, suffered minor injuries. 

    Mansoor M, the owner of the truck, told The Hindu that the incident occurred due to the landslips. He was carrying 400 sheets of plywood to Bengaluru from Mangaluru. 

  • July 31, 2024 11:43
    Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda to visit rain-hit areas of Sakaleshpur today

    Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda will be visiting the rain-hit areas of Sakaleshpur today. He will visit Kollahalli near Sakaleshpur where landslips damaged the retaining wall of the highway.

    Later he will visit Doddathappale village on Shiradi Ghat stretch, where repeated incidents of landslips occurred.

    The inflow to the Hemavathi reservoir at Gorur has been increasing, forcing the officers to increase the outflow to the river as well. As of Wednesday morning, the inflow was 61,273 cusecs and the outflow was 74,875 cusecs.

    The officers have issued a warning to people in the downstream. 

  • July 31, 2024 11:42
    Rains recede in Shivamogga district on Wednesday

    Rains receded in the Shivamogga district on Wednesday. There was drizzling in several parts of Sagar, Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks early in the morning. However, by 10 a.m., the weather was clear.

    Shivamogga district received an average of 40.94 mm of rainfall in 24 hours that ended at 8:30 a.m. The highest of 89.4 mm was recorded in Sagar taluk.

    In the month of July, Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 1,019.1 mm, against the normal expected this month of 603.54 mm. This month, Sagar taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 1,722 mm, against the normal of 847.7 mm.

