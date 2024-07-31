GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch 2024 LIVE updates: MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor to power the handset

Nothing, the UK based consumer electronics manufacturer will launch the Nothing Phone 2a Plus at an online live event.

Updated - July 31, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing to launch Phone 2a Plus

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Plus

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Plus on Wednesday at an online event. The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched in March. Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to come with changes in display and longer battery life.

The phone will come with the 4nm Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor with up to 12 GB RAM. This will be the brand’s first smartphone using the latest chipset from MediaTek. Nothing claimed the new chipset is nearly 10% faster than the Nothing Phone 2a CPU. An upgraded optical set-up for the Nothing 2a Plus is also expected by many.

This phone’s predecessor, Nothing Phone 2a, was powered by Dimensity 7200 Pro System on Chip (SoC). It also featured ‘Smart Clean’ tech that helped clear out-of-order file fragments from the handset’s storage system. 

Follow the live updates here.

