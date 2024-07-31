GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics day 5 LIVE: France, Germany, Canada clinch basketball quarterfinal berths

Simone Biles reached the top of the podium yet again, cementing her legacy as the greatest American gymnast and one of the best athletes in the history of the Olympics

Updated - July 31, 2024 10:07 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 10:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hortense Limouzin and Chen Mingling of China vie for a ball in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between France and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France.

Hortense Limouzin and Chen Mingling of China vie for a ball in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between France and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagged the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. This is India’s second bronze medal in the Paris Olympics after Bhaker became India’s first woman shooter to win a bronze. Meanwhile, the men’s Olympic triathlon planned for today has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris’ Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place.

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Ireland 2-0 in Pool B to guarantee a trip to the quarterfinals with two goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh. While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced as group winners into the quarterfinals, they triumphed in their second encounter at Paris 2024. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa suffered their third defeat in a row in the women’s doubles tournament.

Read | Paris Olympics updates from July 30, Day 4

Dhiraj Bommadevara was eliminated in the round of 32 following a shoot-off, but Bhajan Kaur made it to the women’s individual pre-quarterfinals in archery by winning back-to-back games. Ankita Bhakat was eliminated in the opening round. Boxers Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg) lost their opening matches following disappointing performances. 

Track latest updates here:
Indian athletes in action today

Shooting

50m rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualificatiion: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale -- 12:30 p.m. 

Women’s Trap Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30 p.m.

Badminton:

Women’s singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) -- 12:50pm 

Men’s singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) -- 1:40 p.m. 

Men’s singles (Group stage): HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) -- 11 p.m.

Table Tennis

Women’s singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 2:30 p.m. 

Women’s singles Round of 16: Manika Batra -- 8:30 p.m. 

Boxing:

Women’s 75kg round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)-- 3:50 p.m. 

Men’s 71kg round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) -- 12:30 a.m. (Aug 1).

Archery

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) -- 3:56 p.m. 

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain) -- 9:28 p.m.

Equestrian

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla -- 1:30 p.m.

Rowing

Men’s single sculls semifinals C/D: Balraj Panwar -- 1:25 p.m.

  • July 31, 2024 10:05
    Biles celebrates yet another Olympic gold while Gauff fumes over call in loss

    Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the floor during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France.

    Simone Biles reached the top of the podium yet again, cementing her legacy as the greatest American gymnast and one of the best athletes in the history of the Olympics.

    Biles helped the United States win the women’s team event Tuesday to secure her fifth Olympic gold medal and put the U.S. back on top of the sport after a second-place finish three years ago in Tokyo.

    Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in front of a crowd that included Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Spike Lee, Michael Phelps and Nadia Comaneci at a raucous Bercy Arena.

    It was the eighth Olympic medal for the 27-year-old Biles, who was previously tied with Shannon Miller at seven. Italy won the silver medal, and Brazil got the bronze.

    There were no such triumphs in swimming for the Americans, who couldn’t manage more than silver and bronze medals. In tennis, it was Coco Gauff left fuming over an officiating decision in a loss to Donna Vekic of Croatia.

    AP

  • July 31, 2024 09:54
    Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa announces retirement after playing her ‘last Olympics’

    Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa announces her retirement after playing her last Olympics with partner Tanisha Crasto.

  • July 31, 2024 09:53
    France, Germany, Canada clinch Olympic basketball quarterfinal berths

    France’s miracle last-second comeback at the Paris Games got even better a few hours later, when the host nation clinched a spot in the quarterfinals and a trip to Paris for the knockout round next week.

    Also now officially in the Olympic quarterfinals: Germany and Canada. And on Wednesday, the winner of the U.S.-South Sudan game also will have a spot in the quarterfinals all wrapped up.

    The field for the medal round began taking shape Tuesday, especially after reigning World Cup champion Germany pulled away from a halftime tie and beat Brazil 86-73 in the final game of the evening. That victory came just after France got a four-point play from Matthew Strazel to tie the game late in regulation and beat Japan 94-90 in overtime behind 18 points from Victor Wembanyama.

    Those results left France and Germany atop Group B at 2-0 and ensured of the top two spots in the group over Brazil and Japan, both of whom are 0-2. Canada’s win over Australia earlier Tuesday also pushed it to 2-0 and now assured of no worse than a wild-card spot in the quarterfinals.

    AP

