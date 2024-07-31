Paris Olympics day 5 LIVE: France, Germany, Canada clinch basketball quarterfinal berths

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagged the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. This is India’s second bronze medal in the Paris Olympics after Bhaker became India’s first woman shooter to win a bronze. Meanwhile, the men’s Olympic triathlon planned for today has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris’ Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place.

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Ireland 2-0 in Pool B to guarantee a trip to the quarterfinals with two goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh. While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced as group winners into the quarterfinals, they triumphed in their second encounter at Paris 2024. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa suffered their third defeat in a row in the women’s doubles tournament.

Dhiraj Bommadevara was eliminated in the round of 32 following a shoot-off, but Bhajan Kaur made it to the women’s individual pre-quarterfinals in archery by winning back-to-back games. Ankita Bhakat was eliminated in the opening round. Boxers Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg) lost their opening matches following disappointing performances.