The Sporting Heroine: The trials and triumph of Taapsee Pannu

January 26, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi

It is the final session of the day at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, and actor Taapsee Pannu is in conversation with Vidya Singh, the princess of Vijayanagaram. Ms. Pannu talks about having her own movie franchise, playing sports-centric roles, the comedy genre and more.

With performances in films like Saand Ki Aankh, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and Soorma, Ms. Pannu has carved her unconventional path right from the beginning. A software engineer by training, she decided early in her college days that a 9-to-5 job was not her cup of tea.

“I made an informed choice to becoming an actor, I used classical dance and expressions as my strength to choose the roles I did,” Ms. Pannu explains.

From not choosing clichéd roles to taking risks by dabbling in action, comedy, and commercial cinema, Ms. Pannu dons several hats. Her production company called Outsiders has produced two films, and is planning many more. Ms. Singh applauded Ms. Pannu for being outspoken on many topics including her take on Animal. Ms. Pannu’s distinction rests on the fact that she has not only made a name for herself through her work in Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, and Hindi cinema but also through her discipline as an actor reflected in that she does not merely memorise the lines but strives to learn the languages.

“Being an athlete helps me keep myself mentally healthy, and keeps me in check, and helps me dealing with success and failures,” Ms. Pannu said.

Ms. Pannu signed off telling us how her journey has been a learning one from the veterans she has shared screen space with. “Today I’m waiting for a few roles I have always wanted to do…comedy for one. I want to perform comedy, not be laughed at. Thankfully with these you will see me in roles that are closer to my heart,” she said.