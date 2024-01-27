The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | As it happened

GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Package - in 19 stories
Amish and Bhavana Roy in conversation with Anita Ratnam at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert hall in Chennai.

The Hindu LitFest 2024 | Decoding the power of idol worship with Amish Tripathi and Bhavya Roy

Swati Daftuar
Gayatri Nair interacts with the audience as she conducts a workshop on ‘How to be a pro smartphone photographer’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 27, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Workshop on smartphone photography

Zubeda Hamid
The Sporting Heroine: Taapsee Pannu, with Vidya Singh at the The Hindu Lit fest 2024 on Friday.

The Sporting Heroine: The trials and triumph of Taapsee Pannu

Archana Subramanian
Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff in conversation with Rosella Stephen at The Hindu Lit Fest on January 26

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Podcasters Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff: too woke to be funny

Neha Vineet Mehrotra
Anita Ratnam, in conversation with Shalin Maria Lawrence, at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on Friday.

India wasn’t born on August 15, 1947; it was born on the day the Constitution came into existence, says activist Shalin Maria Lawrence

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Distinguished Professor of History and Politics, Ashoka University, and former Governor of West Bengal; Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited; Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu; and L.V. Navneeth, CEO, THG Publishing Private Limited, and Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer, G Square, at the inauguration of the 12th edition of The Hindu’s Flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

Books cannot claim perfection, but can and should claim honesty and evoke trust: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau
Author Ronya Othmann in conversation with Kathrina Gorgen at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | The responsibility of literature is to keep memories alive: Ronya Othmann

Soma Basu
Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi addressing The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Gopalkrishna Gandhi remembers his grandfather, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things

Zubeda Hamid
Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, Ziya us Salam in conversation with Varghese K. George about the Muslim identity and politics at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024. (right to left)

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Muslim identity in the age of anti-Muslim hate

Udhav Naig
Swadeshi Steam: V.O.Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire - a session by historians A.R.Venkatachalapathy and Ramachandra Guha (not in picture) at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

Swadeshi Steam: How an indigenous maritime company challenged the mighty British

Radhika Santhanam
Ashish Rajadhyaksha unravels the life and legacy of artist Vivan Sundaram at The Hindu Lit Fest festival 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

A look at Vivan Sundaram’s legacy

Swati Daftuar
(Right to Left) Anuradha Menon, Cyrus Broacha and Kanan Gill in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 held at (The Hindu Pavilion) Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Friday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Stand-up comedy is not a joke

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Neeraja Chowdhury in conversation with Ramya Kannan at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2024 (The Hindu Pavilion) held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Jan. 26

A ringside view of the inner workings of power

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Author and Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik speaks at the Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Insights into Jainism by Devdutt Pattanaik

Swati Daftuar
People participates at The Hindu Lit Fest, a two day festival in Chennai on January 26, 2024.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Food defines India’s plurality, says Subodh Kerkar

Sudipta Datta
Shashi Tharoor in conversation with David Davidar at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

Wizard of words: Shashi Tharoor

Swati Daftuar
Tamil writer Charu Nivedita in conversation with his translator Nandini Krishnan at the The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, 2024.

My life and text are continuous journey of transgression, says Charu Nivedita

B. Kolappan
The Maverick politician, Mani Shankar Aiyar with Chandan Gowda at the The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Country cannot be run with the PM as the “head priest”: Mani Shankar Aiyar

The Hindu Bureau
Sudhanva Deshpande at The Hindu Lit Fest on Friday.

Recalling legendary theatre personality Habib Tanvir who turned rural folk into actors

Udhav Naig
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | As it happened

The12th edition of Hindu Lit for Life is underway

January 27, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Lit Fest, a two-day literary festival, is underway in Chennai.

The Hindu Lit Fest, a two-day literary festival, is underway in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

For the last 11 years, The Hindu Lit Fest has celebrated literature and its many facets, playing host to authors and performers, culture icons and eminent professionals. The festival encourages dialogue and exchange of ideas, allowing participants and audience to scrutinize the important questions of the day.

The 12th edition of The Hindu’s flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, is underway at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall in Chetpet.

The likes of Ramachandra Guha, Shashi Tharoor, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Manu Chandra, Taapsee Pannu, Neerja Chowdhury, Cyrus Broacha, Sreenivasan Jain, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, T.M. Krishna, and Perumal Murugan are participating in this edition of the festival. Some of The Hindu’s writers, editors and contributors are also curating discussions on various topics ranging from politics to art. Several workshops are also being organised as part of the festival.

In a run up to event, a mobile library was flagged off by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan. The library will criss-cross Chennai, taking literature to the public. People read and donate books to the library. The donated books will be used to make a library in Chennai Schools.

Ahead of the festival, noted author and historian V. Sriram conducted a literary walk at Fort St. George and author and historian Pradeep Chakravarthy conducted a tour of U. Ve. Sa. Library. Movie screenings and a series of storytelling workshops at Chennai Schools were conducted. as part of the festival.

For details, click: https://www.thehindu.com/litfest/

