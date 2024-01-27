The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | As it happened

January 27, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

For the last 11 years, The Hindu Lit Fest has celebrated literature and its many facets, playing host to authors and performers, culture icons and eminent professionals. The festival encourages dialogue and exchange of ideas, allowing participants and audience to scrutinize the important questions of the day.

The 12th edition of The Hindu’s flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, is underway at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall in Chetpet.

The likes of Ramachandra Guha, Shashi Tharoor, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Manu Chandra, Taapsee Pannu, Neerja Chowdhury, Cyrus Broacha, Sreenivasan Jain, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, T.M. Krishna, and Perumal Murugan are participating in this edition of the festival. Some of The Hindu’s writers, editors and contributors are also curating discussions on various topics ranging from politics to art. Several workshops are also being organised as part of the festival.

In a run up to event, a mobile library was flagged off by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan. The library will criss-cross Chennai, taking literature to the public. People read and donate books to the library. The donated books will be used to make a library in Chennai Schools.

Ahead of the festival, noted author and historian V. Sriram conducted a literary walk at Fort St. George and author and historian Pradeep Chakravarthy conducted a tour of U. Ve. Sa. Library. Movie screenings and a series of storytelling workshops at Chennai Schools were conducted. as part of the festival.

For details, click: https://www.thehindu.com/litfest/